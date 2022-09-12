Elsa Hosk puts on leggy display in crochet minidress while heading to Coach fashion show in NYC

<!–

Elsa Hosk showed off her long legs as she attended the Coach fashion show during New York Fashion Week on Monday.

The 33-year-old model donned a cream-colored crochet mini dress that came just to the middle of her thighs.

The stunner wore high Mary Jane style black aged leather high heels to match her dark sunglasses.

The former Victoria’s Secret Angel wore a vibrant red shoulder bag and her platinum blonde locks brushed the top of her shoulders.

Powder-blue fringe protruded from the tiny holes in her beautifully crafted snow-white garment.

Hosk was on his way to the Coach fashion show, one of the many events organized during the prolific fashion week.

This iteration of New York Fashion Week started on September 9 and will end on September 14 according to Reuters.

It consists of over 140 individual showcases featuring some of the biggest names in the fashion industry.

While Hosk only did one of the shows, she also shone at the Venice Film Festival late last week.

She wowed in a leather dress as she stepped into the closing ceremony on Saturday.

The Victoria’s Secret Angel, 33, looked sensational in the sassy number hanging from her lithe body.

She glimpsed her endless legs with a thigh-high split in the back and increased her height with a pair of black stiletto heels.

Elsa completed her all-black ensemble with a pair of chunky gold chains and a brown belt.