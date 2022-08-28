Elsa Hosk is a vision of sophistication in ab-baring black turtleneck

<!–

Elsa Hosk put on a sophisticated show when she stepped out in Pasadena, California on Saturday.

The model, 33, wowed in an ab-baring black turtleneck and off-white maxi skirt while she ran errands.

She completed the look with a luxurious black leather jacket.

Elsa flashed a hint of her leg as she walked around in her black kitten heels.

She was carrying an ultra-chic black bag with a gold lock on it.

Her bright blonde hair, styled in a center part, fell down in loose waves and wrapped around her beautifully made-up face.

While walking through a parking lot, Elsa looked like she was walking down a catwalk in her fashionable look and confident.

Not pictured with Elsa were her longtime partner Tom Daly and their one-year-old daughter Tuulikki Joan.

Elsa and her beau have been together since 2015.

In 2020, the model revealed that they were expecting their first child together.

At the time, the model shared the pregnancy announcement, which contained a series of black and white images, on her Instagram account.

She gave birth to Tuulikki Joan in February 2021.

Hosk’s daughter has been featured regularly on the Danish supermodel’s Instagram page since her arrival.