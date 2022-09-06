Elon Musk’s Starlink Maritime brings satellite internet to Instagram-famous Loon superyacht

SpaceX’s Starlink Maritime Has Been Deployed at a Cost of $35 Million Instagram Famous superyacht.

Known as Salarythe 18-meter yacht has more than 62,000 followers on the social network — posting photos of the yacht, crew and food on board — and began using the fast, low-latency satellite internet service offered by the company in July. by Elon Musk when it first debuted.

Starlink Maritime costs $5,000 per month for speeds of about 150-200 Mbs and according to the captain of the superyacht it has worked very well. The service has a $10,000 upfront hardware fee for two “rugged” Starlink dishes.

People at sea struggle to access reliable internet, with Starlink potentially revolutionizing connectivity for sea travelers and employees.

“We have one superyacht, a $30 million 180-foot superyacht. We upgraded to Starlink the day it became available for the marine setup,” Captain Paul Clarke told Teslaraticwho first reported the news.

Boat International described the luxury yacht as follows: ‘Inside, Claudette Bonville’s classically inspired interiors are finished with gloss wood paneling and large windows offering panoramic views.

‘A highlight is the vaulted sky lounge, which can welcome as many as 100 guests for soirees. On the lower levels, six generous staterooms provide accommodation for up to 12 guests, served by a crew of 14.”

The superyacht also has an infinity pool, jacuzzi, open-air bar and toy chest with ‘FunAir floating sea pool, inflatable slide, jet skis, wave setup, SeaBobs and equipment for sports like waterskiing and wakeboarding’.

The superyacht, which can be rented for $325,000 per week, also has an infinity pool, jacuzzi and open-air bar.

SpaceX founder Elon Musk responded on Twitter to the Teslarati story about the yacht’s Starlink service, saying ‘cool’

The boat website reports that Loon can be rented for $325,000 per week.

Previously, Clarke paid $10,000 for service plus $50,000 for equipment from Viasat, and speeds were around 40-80 Mbps.

Musk responded to the Teslarati story on Twitter, saying “cool.” Starlink, which costs $110 per month with a $599 one-time equipment fee for retail customers, currently has more than 2,900 satellites in orbit with plans for at least 42,000 in orbit.

‘I love it. Honestly, we’re really happy with it at the beginning and I think it’s a total game changer,” Clarke told Teslarati. ‘The fact that we can stream multiple streams in high definition, whereas before we had trouble with one, maybe two streams.

Every TV on the boat can be turned on to stream Netflix and live sports without any problems. It is definitely recommended.’

Starlink Maritime currently only extends to the waters around North America, Europe and Australia.

By the fourth quarter of this year, the company plans to extend that coverage to a much larger portion of the oceans in the Northern Hemisphere, with plans to expand it to the rest of the oceans in the first quarter of 2023. .

The company projects marine performance speeds of 100-350Mbps down and 20-40Mbps up on its site.

“We are now on our way to Florida and plan to spend the next four to six weeks in Florida just taking care of the annual maintenance of the boat. And then we go to the Caribbean. It will also be a good test for that area before we probably fly back to the Mediterranean in May next year.”

Last week, SpaceX announced a partnership with Royal Caribbean to provide Starlink on its fleet of cruise ships to solve the historically bad connections typical of such ships.

The low-latency broadband will be installed on all of the company’s International, Celebrity and Silversea cruise ships – as well as all new ships for these brands – and will be completed by March 2023.

“This technology provides groundbreaking internet connectivity onboard our ships, enhancing the cruise experience for both guests and crew,” said Jason Liberty, president and CEO of Royal Caribbean Group, in a statement.

“It will enhance and enable high-bandwidth activities such as video streaming and activities such as video calling.

Starlink Maritime currently only extends to the waters around North America, Europe and Australia