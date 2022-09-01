Elon Musk’s SpaceX lands $1.4BN NASA deal for five more astronaut launches to the ISS

<!–

Elon Musk’s SpaceX has landed another $1.4 billion contract to send astronauts and cargo to the International Space Station (ISS) over the next few years.

The announcement means SpaceX will lead five more astronaut missions under the space agency’s commercial crew program — bringing the space company to 14 total NASA-assigned missions worth nearly $5 billion.

Under NASA’s existing contract, SpaceX’s Crew Dragon spacecraft and reusable Falcon 9 rocket will send cargo and up to four astronauts to the ISS.

date 2022-09-01

The award brings the space company to 14 total NASA-awarded missions worth nearly $5 billion. Above: NASA’s SpaceX Crew-5 mission, from left, Koichi Wakata, of Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA), Roscosmos cosmonaut Anna Kikina, and NASA astronauts Nicole Mann and Josh Cassada

Currently, the company is involved with Crew-4, which launched in April.

That mission included Americans Kjell Lindgren, Bob Hines and Jessica Watkins — the first black woman to make a long-duration spaceflight — plus Italian European Space Agency’s Samantha Cristoforetti — and will spend five months conducting science experiments.

The new partnership means that SpaceX will handle space transport for Crew-10, Crew-11, Crew-12, Crew-13 and Crew-14 flights to the ISS.

It will also allow NASA to maintain uninterrupted US capacity for human access to the space station through 2030,” the agency said in a statement. pronunciation.

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket carrying South Korea's first lunar orbiter stands upright on the launch pad of the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Cape Canaveral, Florida

In 2014, NASA awarded contracts to Boeing and SpaceX as part of its commercial crew program. Boeing’s share value is $4.2 billion



However, Boeing has yet to launch its Starline spacecraft.

The Seattle-based space company is now targeting February 2023 for its first Starliner mission with astronauts aboard the ISS — as it struggles with a precious and significantly delayed timeline.

The first attempt to put Starliner on an orbital test run in late 2019 was aborted after software problems threw the vehicle off course — and that was followed by two years of troubleshooting, reports CNN.

SpaceX has been sending astronauts to the ISS since May 2020. Before partnering with SpaceX, NASA relied on paying Russia to use its Soyuz rockets to get people to the ISS.

“Think about how the Cape has been transformed, think about all those abandoned launch pads on the Cape and how they’re coming back to life,” NASA administrator Bill Nelson said earlier.

Crew-4 would conduct hundreds of science experiments, including ongoing research into growing plants without soil in space.

Another effort involves developing an artificial human retina, which will take advantage of the ISS’s microgravity environment to help deposit layer after layer of thin protein films.

The technology “could eventually be used to replace damaged photoreceptor cells in the eyes and potentially restore meaningful vision to the millions of people suffering from degenerative retinal disease,” explains NASA scientist Heidi Parris.

NASA plans to continue using the ISS until the end of its life cycle in 2030, after which it will partner with private entities.

Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin was given the go-ahead in December and $130 million for its Orbital Reef Station.

Two other firms, Northrop Grumman and Nanoracks, received even larger sums at the time to build stations in low Earth orbit.