Elon Musk’s security team sought for questioning over California incident he cited as reason to ban journalists

By Jon Passantino | CNN

Police in Southern California are seeking a meeting with Elon Musk and his security team about an alleged attack last week that Musk claimed involved a “mad stalker” and led to the suspension of a private jet tracking account on Twitter, as well as several prominent journalists.

Musk has referenced the incident as the reason for Twitter’s abrupt policy change for posting information about users’ location, claiming that the @ElonJet account and journalists shared his “exact real-time” location. While the @ElonJet account showed Musk’s private jet touching down in Los Angeles on Dec. 12, according to police, the incident happened about 24 hours later and 25 miles from the airport.

In a statement Tuesday, police in South Pasadena, California, offered a different version of the incident than Musk first claimed, saying police responded to a report of an attack with a deadly weapon just before 10 p.m. on Dec. 13. upon arrival, they found a 29-year-old man from Connecticut, whom police described as a victim.

The man, who was not identified, said he had just left the 110 Freeway in his vehicle when he stopped to use his phone in a parking lot. While parked, he told police, another car pulled up in front of him and blocked his path. The driver of the second vehicle approached the man and accused him of following him on the highway. When the suspect later left the parking lot, he hit the man with his car, police said.

“At no point during the incident did the victim identify the suspect or indicate that the altercation was more than accidental,” police said.

Two days after the incident, on Dec. 15, police said they “learned that the suspect involved in this case is believed to be a member of Elon Musk’s security team. Detectives do not believe Mr. Musk was present during the confrontation.” Police said detectives are reviewing evidence and video footage of the incident and “attempts are being made to contact Mr. Musk and his security team for statements.”

The statement comes after Musk CNN’s Donie O’Sullivan and several other journalists suspended, falsely accusing them of sharing the billionaire’s live location. O’Sullivan and other reporters had recently written about the Twitter account that tracked Musk’s private jet.

“They posted my exact real-time location, in fact murder coordinates, in (clear) direct violation of Twitter’s terms of service,” Musk claimed in a tweet Thursday night.

Musk said he took the action after a “mad stalker” followed a car carrying his son in Los Angeles on Dec. 13. later blocked the car’s movement and climbed on the hood,” he said in a tweet on Dec. 14. Musk later posted a video of a man in a car along with the car’s license plate and asked, “Does anyone recognize this person or car?”

Earlier this week, The Washington Post spoke to a man who claimed to be the person seen in the video posted by Musk. The man told the paper he was in the area at the time, working for Uber Eats and making bizarre claims about Musk and the mother of two of Musk’s children.

CNN has contacted the man for comment.

Asked for comment by O’Sullivan on the incident Tuesday, Musk told CNN in an email: “Donor O’Sulivan [sic] is a liar.”

– CNN’s Stella Chan contributed to this report.

