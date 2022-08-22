Elon Musk’s Neuralink explores deal with brain-computer firm that implanted chip into ALS patient

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Elon Musk is reportedly looking into a potential investment deal between Neuralink and the brain computer startup Synchron, which successfully implanted a chip in a severely paralyzed ALS patient in July.

Four people who work or have worked at Neuralink told Reuters Musk has expressed disappointment at the slow pace of the company’s brain implant progress and recently approached Synchron’s CEO about a potential deal.

Brooklyn-based Synchron made history when it implanted a 1.5-inch-long brain-computer interface (BCI), called a stentrode, into a patient’s brain without cutting their skull — by accessing the brain through blood vessels. In contrast, Neuralink’s device, which is being tested on monkeys, requires surgery to make a small incision to implant it.

Scroll down for video

Four people who work or have worked at Neuralink told Reuters that Musk has expressed disappointment at the slow pace of progress of the company’s brain implant called the Link (see above).

Neuralink’s device, which is being tested on monkeys, requires surgery to make a small incision to implant it, but Synchron’s device does not require surgery. Pictured above is a pig with the device implanted

“We hope to have this in our first people next year — that will be people with serious spinal cord injuries like tetraplegia, quadriplegia — pending FDA approval,” Musk said in January.

Reuters said it was not clear what a deal might look like or whether it would simply involve collaboration between the two companies.

When contacted by DailyMail.com, a Synchron representative said the company had no comment. Neuralink did not respond to a request for comment.

“The first human implantation of an endovascular BCI in the US is an important clinical milestone that opens up new possibilities for patients with paralysis,” said Dr. Tom Oxley, CEO and founder of Synchron, said in a statement.

NEURALINK: ELON MUSK’S GAME FOR COMPUTER-BRAIN INTERFACES Elon Musk’s Neuralink is working to connect the human brain to a machine interface by creating micron-sized devices. Neuralink was registered in California as a “medical research company” in July 2016, and Musk has largely self-funded the company. It will run on what Musk calls “neural lace” technology, implanting tiny brain electrodes that can one day upload and download thoughts. The technology will initially be used to help people suffering from serious degenerative brain diseases such as ALS, but it could be used more widely in the coming years.

“Our technology is for the millions of people who can no longer operate digital devices with their hands. We are excited to bring to market a scalable BCI solution, one that has the potential to transform so many lives.”

The procedure was part of Synchron’s COMMAND study, which is being conducted in the US under the first research device exemption (IDE) granted by the FDA to a company testing a permanently implantable brain computer interface.

Max Godak, co-founder and former president of Neuralink, announced in February that he was investing in Synchron.

“There are easily tens of millions of patients who could benefit significantly from Synchron’s technology in the short term,” Godak wrote on his blog. “Developing the brain is such a profoundly powerful concept that I expect multi-trillion dollar businesses to emerge in this space as it matures.”

Musk said on Twitter that there will be a “show and tell” progress update from Neuralink on October 31.

The tech company’s last major update featured footage of a monkey playing games with its mind.

Musk said in January that he hoped to begin human trials next year, and the company posted a vacancy for a clinical trials director.

“Neuralink works well in monkeys and we’re basically just doing a lot of testing and just confirming that it’s very safe and reliable and that the Neuralink device can be safely removed,” Musk said during a live-streamed interview with The Wall Street Journal CEO Top of the Council.

“We hope to have this in our first people next year — that will be people with serious spinal cord injuries like tetraplegia, quadriplegia — pending FDA approval.”

Synchron is said to have raised $65 million in funding and Neuralink has raised $363 million.

“Our technology is for the millions of people who can no longer operate digital devices with their hands. We are excited to bring to market a scalable BCI solution, one that has the potential to transform so many lives,” said Dr. Tom Oxley, the CEO and founder of Synchron.