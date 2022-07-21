Elon Musk’s fixer faces ax from his job at Tesla after ‘suspicious’ purchase of special glass

A Tesla CEO has left the electric vehicle manufacturer during an investigation into whether he abused his position to buy Elon Musk a hard-to-find glass.

Omead Afshar, who runs the company’s Texas plant and is one of Musk’s top lieutenants, is expected to part ways with Tesla, likely through leave of absence, insiders say.

Investigators began investigating Afshar after a purchase order for a rare glass was deemed suspicious earlier this year.

Sources told Bloomberg that the director had asked to order the glass and told employees it was for a “special project.” Officials are now trying to determine if the glass was ordered for Musk’s personal use.

News of Afshar’s exit comes just one day after the company reported higher-than-expected quarterly profits and turned about 75 percent of its Bitcoin into nearly $1 billion in cash.

The internal investigation began after the glass purchase order was reported to Tesla’s financial and internal audit groups earlier this year.

The ongoing global supply chain crisis has made it difficult to source glass, but the company’s “global manufacturing powerhouse” status makes it easier to source high-demand building materials.

The investigation revealed that Afshar had requested the purchase order, leading some to suspect that he had abused his position with the company to secure the material that may not have actually been intended for the company’s use.

Afshar continued to work at the Austin plant this week, but sources say he will likely go on leave as the investigation progresses.

Tesla has reportedly fired several employees in connection with the investigation.

Afshar is considered Musk’s “fixer” and would often be called in to correct kinks in Tesla operations.

‘I focus on where there is a problem, so a lot of firefighting. If there’s a problem, I’m there,” he said during a 2019 interview at the University of California at Irvine.

‘Usually people are not always happy when they see me, because then there is a problem.’

Afshar has been a member of Tesla’s Office of the CEO since 2017. According to his LinkedIn, he has held several positions at the company, listing his most recent position as a cowboy hat emoji.

The director also oversaw the construction of the Texas Giga plant in Austin and was subsequently charged with overseeing production at the plant.

In addition, Afshar has addressed non-production concerns related to the company.

Early last year, when the coronavirus vaccine rollout was in the early stages, Afshar wrote to California’s chief epidemiologist to inform that a Tesla board member had asked to help distribute shots.

This year, he helped with the company’s hiring process by offering factory tours to students at the University of Texas.

He also appeared on stage at Tesla’s Cyber ​​Rodeo event in April, where he received a personal thank you from the company’s billionaire CEO.