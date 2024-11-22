Elon Musk’s ex Grimes claims he won’t let her see their kids and is ‘unrecognizable’ since joining MAGA world

Elon Musk’s ex-girlfriend Grimes has claimed he won’t let her see his children and has become “unrecognizable” since teaming up with Donald Trump.

The singer revealed that she has been in a year-long custody battle with the father of her three children, during which time she allegedly did not see one of her children for five months.

The former couple shares two sons, X Æ A-Xii and Techno Mechanicus, as well as a daughter, Exa Dark Sideræl.

The bitter dispute has now been resolved Insider business information reports, although no details of the agreement have been made public.

Musk and Grimes dated between 2018 and 2022, but in recent times the X owner has become a prominent figure in MAGA spheres.

He was photographed celebrating with the president-elect at Mar-a-Lago with his son X by his side and has been formally appointed to oversee the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE).

Grimes, whose real name is Clare Boucher, revealed she was taken aback by his right turn and claimed she has been struggling amid her ongoing custody battle in Texas.

“I spent a year locked in a battle in a state with terrible mothers’ rights, where my Instagram posts and modeling were used as reasons why I shouldn’t have my children, and I fought and separated from the love of my life when he became unrecognizable to me, with a fraction of his resources (or strategic IQ/experience),’ he wrote in X.

‘The whole time I didn’t see one of my babies for 5 months. And this is only what can be said publicly, since most of my experience in recent years should remain behind closed doors.’

The statement is believed to partially allude to Musk’s repudiation of his transgender daughter Vivian Jenna, whom he shares with his first wife, Justine Wilson.

Grimes previously stated that Musk’s anti-trans comments were “not in her heart” and shared public support for Vivian Jenna.

Musk filed a lawsuit for custody of the children he shares with Grimes in Texas, where their companies are based.

Grimes then countersued by filing a ‘petition to establish a parental relationship’ in a California court, which is typically considered the first step in suing for custody of unmarried parents.

She claimed that Musk was denying access to her children and even preventing them from seeing their terminally ill maternal grandmother.

A Travis County clerk confirmed that the Texas dispute had been resolved, but declined to give further details.

Grimes claimed that the ordeal nearly left her “bankrupt” and unable to make new music.

“I just slept and cried every minute I wasn’t explicitly fighting for my kids during that year,” she said.

It is not the first time that the interpreter uses her ex-partner’s platform to report him for custody issues.

He previously appealed to the mother of some of Musk’s other children, Neuralink director Shivon Zilis, begging for help in contacting Musk.

Zilis is the mother of Musk’s children, twins Strider and Azure, and a boy they welcomed earlier this year who has not been publicly named.

Musk has 12 children in total from three women. Wilson is the mother of his six oldest children: twins Vivian Jenna and Griffin and triplets Kai, Saxon and Damian, all received through IVF.

The couple had another daughter, Nevada, who tragically died from sudden infant death syndrome when she was 10 weeks old.

Musk has expressed his desire to have a large family and frequently publishes his concern about the falling birth rate in several countries around the world.

More recently, he warned Australians about their record birth rates.