Elon Musk’s dad says he’s NOT PROUD of his billionaire son and has told him to take diet pills

Elon Musk’s father has admitted he’s not proud of his billionaire son, doesn’t drive a Tesla, and explained in a candid radio interview why he married and had a baby with his stepdaughter.

Errol Musk, 76, called on Australian radio’s Kyle and Jackie O Show Monday morning for a bizarre 20-minute interview.

The Tesla CEO’s father told the hosts that Elon had “exceeded the mark” of what he considered success, but said the Musk family had “been doing a lot of things for a long time.”

“Your progeny is a genius. He is worth so much money and has created so many things, you can’t take that away from him. Are you proud?’ one of the hosts asked.

He hesitated at first when asked where Elon got his genius, suggesting that it might be the milkman who was visiting them rather than Errol or Mother Maye.

Musk then stated that he was not proud: “No. You know, we’re a family that’s been doing a lot of things for a long time, it’s not like we’re suddenly going to do something.”

Errol said his children have been doing “interesting things” for a long time and that he never once received alms from his billionaire son and that it was Elon’s younger brother Kimbal who was his “pride and joy”.

He also made it clear to clarify that Kimbal himself was a billionaire, although not nearly as wealthy as Elon, the richest man on Earth.

Musk was asked about the relationship he shares with his 34-year-old stepdaughter Jana Bezuidenhout

Errol said his billionaire son isn’t as lucky as he could be when it comes to his success and said he feels like he’s five years behind schedule, suggesting he’s even an underachiever.

“He’s frustrated with the progress and that’s understandable,” the 76-year-old said.

When he insisted on what Elon would do if he was really “on track,” he told Kyle and Jackie O that he’d already gotten his scholarship.

“I know it sounds crazy, but that’s how we often think as a family. He is now 50 and I still consider him a little boy. But he’s 50, I mean, that’s an old man.’

Referring to recent shirtless photos of his son on a boat in Greece, he said he encouraged his son to eat better and take a supplement.

“Elon is very strongly built, but he eats badly,” he told the hosts.

Errol even said he recommended garcinia cambogia to his son — a supplement that can supposedly help with weight loss without additional exercise or diet.

Musk was asked if he drove a Tesla, to which he replied that he drove a Bentley, Rolls Royce and Mercedes-Benz instead.

He also said that his son doesn’t just give him money: ‘We are a very frugal, stingy family. If I want to publish something, I have to answer 100 why questions,” he explained.

‘Elon lives a very frugal life. He’s at work at six.’

He did joke that Elon would send him as a ‘guinea pig’ in his spaceship.

Errol said he was concerned that Elon, who is currently single, will never find a woman who will give up her career to be a part of his life, as Kimbal’s wife Cristiana Wyly had done despite an education and a master’s degree.

He did say of his son, ‘He loves people, he loves humanity’ and fondly remembered when he was 14 years old and it was his birthday, when he bought him a cassette from Louie Armstrong called ‘What a Wonderful World’.

“She’s with him all the time and that’s really, really nice,” he said of the couple. ‘Not Elon’ [have that] and I’m worried about him.”

He was then asked about the relationship he shares with his 34-year-old stepdaughter Jana Bezuidenhout – with whom he is married and shares two young children.

That came after a joke that he is still a ladies man: ‘I still have to meet the man who doesn’t want to be a ladies man, so if I meet that man I’ll let you know’.

He said he had been married to the 34-year-old’s mother for two years in the 1990s and that he hadn’t seen or spoken to Bezuidenhout until 2014 after the divorce.

Errol is pictured here holding his son Elon like a baby

He said it was when she approached him during a rough time that their friendship turned into a romance.

Errol had to cut him off when one of the hosts suggested that Jana was his biological daughter: “No, no, it’s perfectly normal,” he said, despite the 42-year age difference.

Then Musk was bizarrely asked what his son Elon’s penis looked like and whether he was circumcised.

“I’ll have him send a picture,” Errol joked.

Last month, the 76-year-old revealed he had a daughter with Bezuidenhout in 2019, a year after they had their first child, Elliot Rush, now five.

Musk began dating singer Grimes in May 2018 and she gave birth to their son X AE A-Xii in May 2020 (Musk pictured with X)

He told The Sun he would like the kids to live with him, but the last time they came to visit, “the kids started getting on my nerves.”

However, Musk declined to rule out any more children, saying, “All we’re on Earth for is to procreate.”

Errol told the publication that his CEO son shared the views of his three sisters, who were shocked by the relationship he had with their half-sister.

“They still don’t like it. They still think it’s a little scary because she’s their sister. Their half-sister,” Errol said.

Meanwhile, it was also revealed that last November, Elon welcomed twins with a senior executive at one of his companies, 36-year-old Shivon Zilis.

Musk’s children Kimbal, Tosca and Elon with first wife Maye

The twins arrived just weeks before Musk had a second child via surrogate with his on-off girlfriend, Canadian pop star Claire Boucher, who goes by the alias Grimes.

The father of ten also has five children with his first wife, Canadian author Justine Musk.

A sixth child, their first, died of SIDS in 2002 at the age of ten weeks when they were only ten weeks old, forcing them to use in vitro fertilization.

Then Justine gave birth to twins – Vivian and Griffin – in 2004, followed by triplets – Kai, Saxon and Damian – in 2006.

Their eldest child, Vivian, 18, recently filed a legal petition to change her first name to indicate that she is transgender and her last name to indicate that she does not wish to be related in any way to my biological father’.