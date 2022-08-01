Elon Musk’s dad says he isn’t proud of Tesla founder and explains kids with stepdaughter

Elon Musk’s father has admitted he’s not proud of his billionaire son, explaining in a candid radio interview why he married and had a baby with his stepdaughter.

Errol Musk, 76, called the Kyle and Jackie O show Monday morning for a bizarre 20-minute interview where he joked that he could be Kyle’s biological father.

The father of the Tesla CEO said Elon had “exceeded the mark” of what he considered success, but said the Musk family had “been doing a lot of things for a long time.”

“Your progeny is a genius. He is worth so much money and has created so many things, you can’t take that away from him. Are you proud?’ asked Jackie O.

‘No. You know, we’re a family that’s been doing a lot of things for a long time, it’s not like we’re suddenly going to do something,” Errol replied.

Errol said his billionaire son isn’t as lucky as he could be when it comes to his success and said he feels like he’s five years behind schedule.

“He’s frustrated with the progress and that’s understandable,” the 76-year-old said.

“I know it sounds crazy, but that’s how we often think as a family. He is now 50 and I still consider him a little boy. But he’s 50, I mean, that’s an old man.’

Referring to recent shirtless photos of his son on a boat in Greece, he said he encouraged his son to eat better and take a supplement.

“Elon is very strongly built, but he eats badly,” he told the hosts.

In a relentless aside, Errol said he recommended garcinia cambogia — a supplement that can supposedly aid weight loss without additional exercise or diet — to his son.

Jackie O asked the South African engineer if he drove a Tesla, to which he replied that he drove a Bentley, Rolls Royce and Mercedes instead – similar to Kyle’s car collection.

Errol said that not once did he receive alms from his billionaire son and that it was Elon’s younger brother Kimbal who was his “pride and joy”.

“We are a very frugal, stingy family. If I want to publish something, I have to answer 100 why questions,” he explained.

‘Elon lives a very frugal life. He’s at work at six.’

Errol said he was concerned that Elon, who is currently single, will never find a woman who will give up her career to be a part of his life, as Kimbal’s wife had done.

Errol was then asked about the relationship he shares with his 34-year-old stepdaughter Jana Bezuidenhout – with whom he is married and shares two young children.

He said he had been married to the 34-year-old’s mother for two years in the 1990s and that he hadn’t seen or spoken to Ms Bezuidenhout until 2014 after the divorce.

He said it was when she approached him during a rough time that their friendship turned into a romance.

When Kyle said he thought Jana was his biological daughter, Errol intervened.

“No, no, it’s perfectly normal,” he said, which Kyle agreed, despite the 42-year age difference.

Kyle then bizarrely asked what Elon’s penis looked like and if he had been circumcised, blaming the personal question on the “promiscuous” Australian women who wanted to know.

“I’ll have him send a picture,” Errol joked.

Kyle closed the interview by asking the dad of seven if he could be his dad.

‘Maybe I am. Has your mother ever been to South Africa?’ Errol replied with Kyle yelling “daddy” at the Musk patriarch.

Last month, the 76-year-old revealed that he had had a daughter with Ms Bezuidenhout in 2019, a year after they had their first child, Elliot Rush, now five.

He told The Sun he would like the kids to live with him, but the last time they came to visit, “the kids started getting on my nerves.”

However, he refused to exclude any more children, saying, “All we are on Earth for is to procreate.”

Errol told the publication that his CEO son shared the views of his three sisters, who were shocked by the relationship he had with their half-sister.

“They still don’t like it. They still think it’s a little scary because she’s their sister. Their half-sister,” Errol said.

Meanwhile, it was also revealed that last November, Elon welcomed twins with a senior executive at one of his companies, 36-year-old Shivon Zilis.

The twins arrived just weeks before Musk had a second child via surrogate with his on-off girlfriend, Canadian pop star Claire Boucher, who goes by the alias Grimes.

The father of ten also has five children with his first wife, Canadian author Justine Musk.

A sixth child, their first, died of SIDS in 2002 at the age of ten weeks when they were only ten weeks old, forcing them to use in vitro fertilization.

Then Justine gave birth to twins – Vivian and Griffin – in 2004, followed by triplets – Kai, Saxon and Damian – in 2006.

Their eldest child, Vivian, 18, recently filed a legal petition to change her first name to indicate that she is transgender and her last name to indicate that she does not wish to be related in any way to my biological father’.