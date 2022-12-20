Elon Musk WILL step down as CEO of Twitter after being defeated in his own poll

Elon Musk will step down as CEO of Twitter after being beaten in his own disastrous poll, he confirmed tonight.

The Tesla boss said on Sunday he would abide by the results of the poll he organized and promised to honor – asking users whether he should resign.

Tonight he confirmed he would be stepping down from the role – after finding a replacement who was ‘foolish enough’ to take over.

The billionaire tweeted, “I will resign as CEO as soon as I find someone foolish enough to take the job! After that I will only lead the software & servers teams.’

A man of his word: Elon Musk said he will step down as CEO after being defeated in his own Twitter poll

The result of his poll was confirmed Monday morning, with a total of 57.5 percent of more than 17 million accounts voting for him to step down from office.

Normally a prolific user of the platform, Musk, who also runs automaker Tesla and rocket company SpaceX, did not tweet in the hours following the poll.

His silence was finally broken just before 11:30 p.m. Monday, when he responded, “Interestingly,” to a suggestion by convicted fraudster Kim Dotcom, founder of the once wildly popular file-sharing website Megaupload, that the poll’s results were biased. by fake accounts. .

In response to another user’s suggestion that “Blue subscribers should be the only ones able to vote in policy-related polls,” Musk said, “Good point. Twitter is going to change that.’

His Twitter stream continued into the wee hours of Tuesday morning, linking to the site’s World Cup stats and laughing at a satirical take on Bruce Wayne polling about his resignation as Batman.