Elon Musk will publish “What really happened with Hunter Biden’s story suppression” on Twitter

Twitter CEO Elon Musk has promised that, “What happened to Twitter’s suppression of the Hunter Biden story will be published on Twitter at 5 p.m. ET!”

The South African billionaire followed that up with a message that read, “This is going to be awesome” accompanied by a popcorn emoji.

He went on to say that the publication will be accompanied by a life question-and-answer session. It is not clear who will be featured in the session.

Last month, Musk said releasing the details surrounding the laptop story was “necessary to restore public trust” in Twitter.

Twitter deliberately prevented users from sharing links to a front-page newspaper article about Hunter Biden’s private life and his controversial business ties to Ukraine ahead of the 2020 election between Biden’s father and Donald Trump.

Musk sent out the tweet announcing the release of the report at around 4 p.m. Friday

In congressional testimony in November 2020, Twitter founder Jack Dorsey said, “We were called here today because of an enforcement decision we made against the New York Post based on a policy we established in 2018 to prevent Twitter from is used to distribute hacked material. . This resulted in us blocking people from sharing an article in the New York Post publicly or privately.”

He continued: “We made a quick interpretation without any other evidence that the material in the article was obtained by hacking, and as per our policy we have blocked its distribution. On reflection, we admitted that this action was wrong and corrected it within 24 hours.”

Elon Musk said in a tweet Monday that Twitter would release files about his own “suppression of free speech”

On Wednesday, Yoel Roth, the former head of trust and security at Twitter, admitted the company made a mistake in censoring the Hunter Biden laptop story.

Roth resigned in November after Musk bought the company for $44 billion. He said the authenticity of the New York Post’s laptop story was difficult for the social media company to verify, and it was quickly censored in October 2020.

During an interview with journalist Kara Swisher, Roth said, “We didn’t know what to believe, we didn’t know what was true, there was smoke – and in the end it didn’t reach where I was for me. comfortable to remove this content from Twitter.”

But it set off every one of my finely tuned APT28 hack and leak campaign alarm bells. Everything looked like a hack and leak.’

Roth’s comments come as Musk is about to release files about Twitter’s “suppression of free speech,” which is expected to include details of the censorship of the laptop story.

John Paul Mac Isaac, the owner of the computer store where Hunter left his laptop, gave a copy of the hard drive to Donald Trump’s attorney Rudy Giuliani in September 2020.

Giuliani reportedly leaked documents and photos of the ride to the New York Post, as well as giving a full copy of the ride to Trump’s former adviser Bannon and his podcast co-host Maxey.

The Post published excerpts of emails and photos from the laptop ahead of the 2020 election, but without authentication, they were widely dismissed as fake or “Russian misinformation.”

DailyMail.com eventually proved the laptop and its files to be real, and its contents became a treasure trove for outlets to report on.

Roth repeatedly claimed on Wednesday that despite the alarm bells ringing, he never believed the story should have been censored.

“So it was a mistake?” Swisher asked.

“I think so,” he replied.

Elon Musk is expected to release full details of Twitter’s 2020 censorship of the New York Post’s coverage of Hunter Biden’s laptop

Twitter’s former head of trust and security noted that social media platforms were on high alert in 2020, saying that both he and Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg had been warned by the FBI about foreign propaganda and misinformation prior to the election.

Roth is the latest to criticize the company’s decision after former CEO Jack Dorsey said it was a “total mistake” last year.

“We made a total mistake with the New York Post, and we rectified it within 24 hours,” Dorsey said during a meeting with lawmakers. “It didn’t have to do with the content, it had to do with a hacked materials policy, we had a misinterpretation.”

Both Roth and Dorsey did not say who ultimately oversaw the story’s censorship.