Elon Musk tweets picture partying with Sergey Brin to disprove Wall Street Journal affair claims

Advertisement

Elon Musk taunted The Wall Street Journal’s Investigations Editor Monday morning and yesterday tweeted a photo of him partying with Sergey Brin in an attempt to refute the paper’s bomb threat that Musk slept with Brin’s wife Nicole and was the catalyst for their divorce.

Commenting on Investigations Editor Michael Siconolfi, Musk shared the photo and long with pants and fire emojis.

The photo shows Musk and Brin partying outside with two unidentified women. It’s unclear exactly where it was taken — Musk was last seen in Mykonos last week — but his jet flew Saturday from Austin, where he lives, to San Jose. It flew back to Austin last night and landed at 11pm last night.

He had previously denied the entire Journal report, which alleged that he slept with Shanahan at Art Basel in Miami last December.

Google founder Sergey filed for divorce in January, citing irreconcilable differences as the reason for their split. The couple share a four-year-old daughter.

Elon Musk tweeted this photo in response to a Wall Street Journal reporter on Monday after the paper claimed he and Sergey Brin were not talking to each other over Musk’s apparent affair with Brin’s wife.

Musk responded to Michael Siconolfi’s tweet praising newspaper reporters for the exclusive story Musk is now denying

Neither Sergey nor his estranged wife Nicole have commented on the Journal’s claims.

Musk, however, has been in a Twitter frenzy, accusing the newspaper — which is owned by Rupert Murdoch’s News Corp. — of launching “hit pieces” against him throughout the year.

“WSJ should publish stories that really matter to their readers and have a solid factual basis, not random third-party rumors.

The character assassinations have hit a new level this year, but the articles are all nothing-citizens. I work crazy hours so there just isn’t much time for shenanigans.

Musk with Brin (far right) in the early 2000s. The Wall Street Journal claimed the “affair” brought an abrupt end to the Brins’ marriage

“None of the key figures involved in these alleged misdeeds have even been interviewed!”

“The real problem here is that Michael Siconolfi lacks journalistic integrity.”

Editors of The Wall Street Journal and the journalists who wrote the article did not respond to questions Monday.

The article also claimed that Sergey sold all of his interests in Musk’s companies.

The pair have been friends for years, with Sergey giving Musk $500,000 in 2008 to help him fund Tesla at the height of the global financial crash.

He also loaned Musk the Google Party Plane for the Tesla CEO’s wedding to actress Talulah Riley in 2010.

Sergey and Nicole were married for four years before he filed for divorce in January. He is the eighth richest man in the world with a net worth of $95 billion.

Brin is said to have multiple stakes in Musk’s many companies, all of which he has instructed his assistants to sell.

As the divorce proceedings began in January, Nicole told Puck, “I hope Sergey and I move forward with dignity, honesty and harmony for the sake of our child.

“And that’s what we’re both working towards.”

She is a Stanford-educated attorney who works at the firm of Bio-Echa, an investment firm that puts money into projects such as enhancing “reproductive lifespan.”