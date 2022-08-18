Elon Musk tells Republicans they must be ‘compassionate’ to immigrants and ‘stay out of bedrooms’

Elon Musk has warned Republicans to “stay out of people’s bedrooms” and support migrants more if they want to be electorally successful.

The 51-year-old billionaire spoke Tuesday night at a Republican donor meeting hosted by John Nau – chairman and CEO of Silver Eagle Beverages, one of the largest Anheuser-Busch distributors in the country.

Musk was invited by Kevin McCarthy, the House minority leader, whose constituency includes SpaceX’s Bakersfield, California location.

Musk and McCarthy held what was billed as “a fireside conversation” to the public, which took place near where the state’s only U.S. Representative, Liz Cheney, lost her seat to Harriet Hageman that same night.

It’s unclear what Musk meant by “stay out of people’s bedrooms.” The GOP has sparked controversy after the conservative-majority Supreme Court ended Roe v. Wade. Some Republicans, including Ted Cruz, have pushed for the end of a federal right to same-sex marriage, while debates have also raged about teaching LGBT issues in schools.

The entrepreneur tweeted before dinner: “Just to be clear, I support the left half of the Republican Party and the right half of the Democratic Party!”

Elon Musk was pictured Tuesday night at the event in Jackson, Wyoming with former State Department spokesman Morgan Ortagus

Texan Republican Tony Gonzalez also tweeted a photo of him shaking hands with Musk on Tuesday night

Musk told attendees the key to Democrats’ success was to stay “out of people’s pockets,” according to attendees who spoke to axios.

When asked what Republicans should do to win over voters, Musk, who was born in South Africa, said they should make immigrants, who he believes are vital to a dynamic economy, more welcome.

Musk told the meeting that he himself chose America because of the opportunities.

Morgan Ortagus, a former State Department spokesman during the Trump administration, tweeted a photo of himself wearing a checkered Musk.

Tony Gonzalez, a Texas congressman whose district includes Uvalde, also shared a photo of him shaking hands with Musk, captioned, “We should actively inspire great things.”

The event coincided with the Wyoming primary, in which Liz Cheney lost her seat in the House to Harriet Hageman.

Kevin McCarthy, seen on August 12, invited Musk to speak at the meeting on Tuesday

John Nau, the host of Tuesday’s event, is seen in 2008 with then-First Lady Laura Bush. George W. Bush made Nau, a fellow Texan, chairman of the Advisory Council on Historic Preservation

Nau, who lives in Texas with his wife Bobbie for most of the year, has hosted regular Republican donor events in Jackson, including one in August 2019 attended by Jared Kushner.

Musk has donated to both parties and has previously said he voted for Democrats.

Earlier this year, he announced that he had voted for a Republican candidate for the first time ever — casting a vote for Mayra Flores who claimed victory in the special election for Texas’s 34th congressional district.

He has also expressed support for Florida Governor Ron DeSantis as a possible presidential candidate, saying he would not support Donald Trump to return to the White House.

Trump, in turn, wrote off Musk as “another bulls*** artist.”

‘Summarize where we are…a laughing stock’: Manchester United fans rage at Elon Musk’s takeover ‘joke’ as they beg for change at the club – and call for an end to punch line

For Elon Musk, it was just another throwaway joke to stir up excitement on a quiet night on Twitter.

But many Manchester United fans, desperate for a bit of hope to hold onto the misery on and off the pitch, struggle to take it so lightly.

Tuesday night, out of the blue, the world’s richest man tweeted: ‘I too buy Manchester United ur welcome’, followed hours later by: ‘No, this is a long-running joke on Twitter. I don’t buy sports teams. Although if it were a team it would be Man U. They were my favorite team as a kid.’

It was a remarkably quick turnaround – but when United’s shares rose 3.68% in pre-market trading on the New York Stock Exchange, their supporters are tired of being punched by Musk’s jokes… and the rest of the world. Premier League.

One Twitter user wrote: ‘Wake up with Elon Musk joking about buying @ManUtd sums up where the club is. Have become a laughing stock and their Premier League rivals are also mocking. Anyone have any darts to scrape around?’

Elon Musk (left) joke about buying Manchester United from Avram and Joel Glazer (right) didn’t go down well with fans online

Musk’s apparent ‘interest’ in buying the club sparked excitement – then disappointment

Others added, “You couldn’t give us hope for at least 24 hours,” while many echoed their view that Musk’s posts were “not funny.”

United supporters have long been desperate for an end to the reign of the maligned Glazer family who owned their club. On Saturday in Brentford, their team trailing 4-0, fans put up banners stating the club as ‘for sale’.

The Manchester United Supporters’ Trust later described their latest humiliation as “the culmination of a long-term direction of travel” to the Glazer family.

The state of the club made Musk’s brief “interest” all the more painful for those who believed in it. Another fan online suggested that their ‘hearts have been broken so many times…don’t know what to believe’.

Musk, with his seemingly limitless potential to buy the best players in the world, would have been a welcome prospect for many fans looking to see the club back at the top of the game.

United fans raise a banner listing the club as ‘for sale’ during their 4-0 defeat at Brentford

United’s Marcus Rashford cheers on supporters after another shocking result

The 51-year-old CEO of Tesla, whose value is estimated by Forbes at $272 billion (£225 billion), has been involved in a long-standing Twitter takeover but hasn’t dipped his hand into sports ownership.

On Wednesday, The independent reported that “at least three consortia” are “circling” Man United in the hope of $6 billion. It has not been suggested that Musk has any involvement with these groups.

And it wasn’t just United fans who were excited about Musk’s interest – Piers Morgan quickly got on the case, adding: ‘Believe me, Elon – you don’t want to go anywhere near… if you want to buy a football team. , try Arsenal.’

Meanwhile, United are focused on saving their season after kicking off the new Premier League season with two shocking defeats to Brighton and Brentford.

They are considering a loan spell for Chelsea winger and US captain Christian Pulisic to bolster their front lines and have also been linked in Spanish media with Atletico Madrid star Joao Felix.