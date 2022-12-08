Elon Musk takes toddler X to Twitter HQ and gives him his own badge

Nevada

Elon Musk and Justine Wilson (Canadian) had their first child, Nevada, in 2002.

Nevada, however, died at 10 weeks from Sudden Infant Death Syndrome.

In 2002, Elon Musk and Justine Wilson, his first wife, had their first child, Nevada.

Twins Griffin and Vivian Jenna Wilson (formerly Xavier), aged 18

After Nevada, Musk, and Wilson lost their marriages in 2008. They turned to IVF to help them grow their families.

In April 2004, Wilson gave rise to twins Griffin and Xavier Musk.

In April, Xavier filed court documents seeking to legally change from male to female and lose their last name, stating: ‘I no longer live with or wish to be related to my biological father in any way, shape or form.’

Xavier Musk, 18 years old, filed the paperwork in Santa Monica on April 18, seeking to become Vivian Jenna Wilson. This maiden name is taken from her mother Justine Wilson who was married to Musk between 2000 and 2008. She shares 18-years-old twins Xavier (Griffin) and 16-years-old triplets Damian Kai and Saxon.

Transgender teenagers explained to their father that they want to take their mother’s last name to distance themselves from their dad. However, they did not comment on whether their dad provides financial support – his $213 billion fortune makes him the richest man in the world.

Elon Musk is pictured with Griffin and Xavier in 2015. The twins are now 18 years old, and Xavier is now known as Vivian.

Age 16: Triplets Damian Kai and Saxon

Musk and Wilson used IVF to also have their triplet sons Damian and Kai in January 2006.

They were divorced in 2008, and they now share custody of their five sons.

Musk and Wilson also used IVF in January 2006 to have their triplet sons Damian Kai, Kai, and Saxon. Musk is pictured here with his triplets

X AE A -Xii Musk, age 2

Musk started dating singer Grimes in May 2018 and she gave birth to their son X AE A-Xii, in May 2020.

Their son was originally named X Æ A-12, but ‘Æ’ and ’12’ violated California law, which prohibits the use of any numbers of symbols in a name. The couple changed the spelling to their son’s last name.

Instead of X Æ A-12, they revealed just a few weeks after the baby was born that his birth certificate would be registered under the name X AE A-Xii – using the Roman numeral version of the number ’12’ and changing the character æ to AE.

The couple eventually split in September 2021.

Musk began dating Grimes singer in May 2018. She gave birth to their son X AE Xii in May 2020. Musk is pictured with X

Exa Dark Sideræl Musk, who goes by Y, aged 1

Grimes and Musk later welcomed their first daughter, Exa Dark Sideræl Musk, via surrogate in December 2021.

In Vanity Fair interviews, Grimes called Musk her ‘boyfriend’. However, after the interview was published, she took it upon herself to tweet that they had split up.

‘Me and E have broken up *again* since the writing of this article,’ she wrote on March 10. ‘But he’s my best friend and the love of my life.’

Names and new set of twins

It has emerged that Musk quietly had twins with one of his top executives weeks before he welcomed a child with Grimes via surrogate.

According to reports, Tesla CEO, 51, had twins with Shivon Zilis (36), the director of operations at Musk’s brain-machine interface company Neuralink. Insider reported. He There are currently nine children.

According to court documents, Musk and Zilis filed a petition to change the names of the twins in April. They wanted to ‘have their father’s last name and have their mother’s last name as their middle name’.

The twins were born November 1, just weeks before Musk, Claire Boucher, and the musician who performs under the name Grimes, had their second child via surrogate.