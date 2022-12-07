Elon Musk takes aim at Wikipedia for considering deleting entry on Twitter Files Investigation

Elon Musk has now set his sights on Wikipedia after the online encyclopedia considered removing his entry on the “Twitter Files Investigation.”

The billionaire’s CEO accused the website of showing its “non-trivial leftist bias” by debating the removal of an article on the newly released Twitter files, which show staff tweets and stories about Hunter Biden’s laptop. suppressed.

Documents released Friday show internal emails from the social media company discussing the removal of tweets about the laptop, and efforts by Joe Biden and Donald Trump’s campaign teams to have tweets removed.

While some latched on to the revelations just weeks before the 2020 election as a sign of political meddling, others, including the White House, say they didn’t show anything that wasn’t already known.

The Wikipedia entry for the investigation now has a note that it is “considered for deletion in accordance with Wikipedia’s deletion policy.”

On the takedown discussion page, editors label the Twitter files as “nothing burger” and “not notable.”

Musk seized on the debate, saying it shows how Wikipedia, like mainstream media, has a left-wing bias that goes against its agenda.

He wrote on Twitter, “Most of the Earth: “The MSM is biased.” Wikipedia: “Create the MSM source to confirm this claim.”

“Wikipedia has a non-trivial leftist bias.”

The Tesla owner then tagged Wikipedia founder Jimmy Wales with the question, “What do you think?”

What is Wikipedia’s takedown policy? Many articles are removed on Wikipedia, but if there is ever any doubt or disagreement, the article normally remains. There are 14 main reasons for removal, including inflammatory content, copyright, unreliable sources, insufficient awareness, and articles not suitable for an encyclopedia. On the takedown discussion page for the Twitter files investigation, some argue it’s not remarkable enough because it wasn’t widely covered by the media and others say it hasn’t revealed anything remarkable.

Wales has not responded to Musk’s allegations.

The row comes after the new Twitter owner fired his general counsel James A. Baker, citing his alleged involvement in suppressing the release of internal documents about the Hunter Biden scandal.

“In light of concerns about Baker’s potential role in suppressing information important to public dialogue, he was left from Twitter today,” Musk wrote in a tweet Tuesday.

Musk added that Baker’s explanation of the events surrounding the laptop saga was “unconvincing.”

Journalist Matt Taibbi, who released the first set of internal files on the Hunter saga on Friday, claimed that Baker was fired in part for “screening the first set of ‘Twitter files'” — without the knowledge of new management.

Also on Tuesday, Rep. James Comer, a Republican from Kentucky, wrote to Baker asking him to appear before the House Oversight Committee next year, when the GOP will take control of the House.

Before joining Twitter, Baker was a former FBI general counsel under Director James Comey, and played a key role in the saga surrounding the Bureau’s controversial investigation into possible collusion between Russia and Donald Trump’s campaign in 2016.

Baker’s departure from the social media giant follows the release last week of internal documents showing he and other executives are discussing the October 2020 Twitter ban over a news report about Hunter’s foreign business deals, based on emails from his abandoned laptop.

On Friday, Taibbi released the series of internal documents, calling them the “Twitter Files,” which included an exchange between Baker and former VP of Global Comms Brandon Borrman.

Borrman asks, regarding banning an article about Hunter Biden under Twitter’s “hacked materials” policy, “Can we truthfully argue that this is part of the policy?”

Baker responded and appeared to be arguing for the ban to be maintained, as “caution is warranted.”

In a new Twitter thread on Tuesday, Taibbi claimed that Baker was fired after it was discovered that he “searched” the internal documents before they were released, delaying the release of a second tranche of files to Taibbi and another journalist, Bari Weiss.

Taibbi wrote that “new management,” meaning Musk, was unaware of Baker’s role in reviewing the files before they were released.

Taibbi tweeted, “The process of producing the “Twitter Files” involved delivery to two journalists (Bari Weiss and me) through a lawyer close to the new management. However, after the first batch, things got complicated.

Former FBI attorney James A. Baker, who later went on to work for Twitter, is seen in a file photo

Over the weekend, while we were both dealing with obstacles to new searches, it was @bariweiss who discovered that the person responsible for releasing the files was someone named Jim. When she called to ask for “Jim’s” last name, the answer came back: “Jim Baker.”

“My jaw fell to the floor,” Weiss says.

Taibbi continued, “Baker is a controversial figure. He’s been sort of Zelig of FBI controversies dating back to 2016, from the Steele Dossier to the Alpha-Server mess. He resigned in 2018 after an investigation into leaks to the press.

The news that Baker was reviewing the “Twitter Files” surprised everyone involved, to say the least.

New Twitter chief Elon Musk acted quickly to “leave” Baker Tuesday.

Files released Friday night include attempts by members of the Biden campaign and the Trump White House to get executives to review or delete tweets.

But they focused on Twitter’s decision to suppress a New York Post story about Hunter Biden’s laptop.

The story’s reach was quickly limited on Twitter and Facebook over fears it could be the product of hacking or a Russian attempt at disinformation.

Social media platforms were on high alert for foreign influence campaigns after Wikileaks published hacked emails from Democratic Party officials during the 2016 campaign.

Musk promoted the release, which he dubbed the “Twitter Files.” He targeted his new company for allegedly colluding with the Biden campaign by leaking old company emails

After the many seemingly scathing posts, Musk wrote: “Twitter acting in itself to suppress free speech is not a violation of the First Amendment, but acting on behalf of the government to suppress free speech, without judicial review.”

Allies of Donald Trump, in particular, seized on the files to suggest that he was the victim of attempts to tilt the election against him.

Musk called the documents the “definition of election interference,” and Trump on Saturday renewed his claims of election fraud that have been thrown out of court — then called for the Constitution to be suspended.

The release focused on messages between senior Twitter figures about the site’s suppression of the infamous New York Post story.

The story was published less than three weeks before the 2020 election. Other news organizations failed to verify claims that Hunter Biden introduced his father to a senior figure at a Ukrainian energy company.

The Post said it was based on material provided by Trump allies Steve Bannon and Rudy Giuliani.

The internal Twitter discussions were published in a thread on the platform by journalist Matt Taibbi.

They ran executives back and forth as they wrestled with the site’s rules on hacked material. Several questioned whether Hunter Biden’s laptop had been accessed in an unscrupulous manner.

Taibbi also posted screenshots showing Twitter employees responding to requests from the Biden campaign to remove certain links — a practice followed by both campaigns at the time.

Links sent by the Biden team reportedly contained nude photos of Hunter Biden that were allegedly posted without his permission. At no point does it show Biden officials calling for the Post story to be removed.

Republicans see an opportunity to accuse opponents of suppressing free speech.

Rep. James Comer, who will likely take over the House Oversight Committee when the new Congress sits, said Twitter executives should answer him

“I can promise you this,” he told Fox News on Friday. Every employee at Twitter who was involved in suppressing the Hunter Biden laptop story will have the opportunity to come before Congress and explain their actions to the American people.

“This was a huge story.”