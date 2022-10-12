Elon Musk is among stars using $900 injection off-label for weight loss 

The real and famous are turning to the diabetes drug Ozempic as a fast-acting weight loss solution.

Everyone from Hollywood stars to tech moguls are turning to the injectable to stay slim.

The drug, which uses the active ingredient semaglutide, is manufactured by the Danish pharmaceutical giant Novo Nordisk and costs about 900 dollars per

It is injected into the stomach, thigh or arm and quickly suppresses a person’s appetite – allowing them to lose weight quickly and easily.

The drug has been approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the treatment of type 2 diabetes, making its use as a weight loss supplement off-label.

It costs about $950 for a month of treatment — and because it’s used off-label, getting the cost covered by insurance is a long shot.

It is still rising in popularity with celebrity dietitians reporting an increase in requests for it among their wealthy clients.

Demand for the drug has reached such heights that type 2 diabetics who need it for treatment have had to deal with shortages.

The FDA has added the drug, and the similar Wegovy, also made by Novo, to its drug shortage list.

Dr. Nancy Rahnama is a Beverly Hills-based nutritionist who shared The Wall Street Journal that she is called daily and asked about the substance.

“They specifically say, ‘How much does it cost to get Ozempic?’ she said.

The medicine should not be used in this way as it is intended to help those struggling with diabetes to lower their blood sugar.

However, its intense appetite suppressing properties have launched it to popularity.

Patti Stanger, executive producer of the reality show ‘Millionaire Matchmaker’ told the Journal that it ‘is the stuff of Hollywood.’

‘It’s nationwide… I have friends in Miami, I have friends in New York who do it.’

She went so far as to say that everyone she knows uses the drug.

Its prevalence among the Hollywood elite was first revealed to the world over the summer when Ozempic went viral on Tik Tok as a weight loss supplement.

There were also popular rumors that Kim Kardashian had used the drug after she revealed that she dropped her body fat percentage from 25 to 18 in a short time.

Dr. Shamsah Amersi (left), a gynecologist based in Santa Monica, says she prescribes the drug to clients who have exhausted other weight-loss regimens. Dr. Nancy Rahnama (right), a Beverly Hills-based nutritionist, said she receives calls daily asking about the drug

Elon Musk (pictured), billionaire tech tycoon and CEO of Tesla, said he used Wegovy for weight loss earlier this year

Kardashian has not addressed rumors about her use of the drug.

Last month, Variety reported that the drug had become a crucial part of many celebrities’ preparation before making public appearances.

It was even said by an anonymous source that it was so widespread that it could be compared to getting a star’s hair or makeup done before an event.

Ozempic: The diabetes medication reversed weight loss phenomena Ozempic is a type 2 diabetes and pre-diabetes drug that uses the active ingredient semaglutide. It is also popularly used off-label due to its strong weight loss properties. It should be injected into a person’s arm, leg or stomach to help regulate their blood sugar and suppress appetite. The drug has reportedly become popular among celebrities due to its intense weight loss effects. It is a GLP-1 receptor that causes the pancreas to release insulin – the hormone responsible for regulating blood sugar. The drug also slows down food coming out of the stomach, which decreases a person’s appetite. Studies have found GLP-1s to be highly effective weight loss tools. In 2021 examinationpatients using semaglutide lost 14 percent of their weight over a 68-week period, compared with only a two percent weight loss among those using placebo

Encrypted signal chats between the rich and famous praise the drug’s ability to help them lose weight, the report said.

Dr. Shamsah Amersi, a Santa Monica-based gynecologist, said she has prescribed the drug to her celebrity clientele who have not had success with other weight-loss regimens.

“I tell my patients to use this to retrain the way we eat,” she said

Ozempic has a sister drug also produced by Novo, Wegovy. Both use semaglutide as their active ingredient.

Billionaire tech tycoon Elon Musk has admitted to using Wegovy for weight loss on his Twitter.

The latter is intended for weight loss, but the Danish company has had problems keeping it in supply, which has led to many turning to Ozempic.

Dr. Jason Brett, managing director of medical affairs at Novo, cautions that despite their similarities, the drugs should not be used interchangeably.

“From our point of view, we do not promote, suggest or encourage any off-label use at all,” said Dr. Fold to Journal.

‘…we do not look at weight loss for cosmetic purposes or episodic weight loss for people who do not meet these criteria from the FDA-approved label indications.’

The increasing demand for the drug has meant that many diabetics and pre-diabetics – of whom there are nearly 130 million in the US – have been unable to access it.

‘It has led to panic. Pharmacies have units on backorder until December,’ Matt Mahowald, a celebrity nutritionist, told Variety.

The American Diabetes Association expressed concern about these deficiencies to the Journal.