Elon Musk slams San Francisco for investigating beds for workers at Twitter HQ

Elon Musk has slammed the San Francisco mayor for investigating reports that Twitter has set up beds at its headquarters for workers – criticizing her for not addressing the drug epidemic engulfing the city.

The owner of the social media giant hit back on a tweet attacked him for “providing beds for tired employees” at the San Francisco office.

Earlier in the day, officials appeared to be putting the kibosh on the largely unsuccessful $22 million experiment that saw a prominent den in the Tenderloin District shut down after a year.

Hours later, the city announced it was investigating a complaint from Twitter staffers sleeping in makeshift bedrooms in its San Francisco office, as new owner Musk seeks to instill a “hardcore” culture at the social media giant.

Musk appeared to confirm the claims in his tweet — while also taking a shot at the city by citing a recent report about a baby’s near-death last week, after taking fentanyl, he was found on the floor of a neighborhood playground.

“So City of SF is attacking companies that provide beds to tired workers instead of making sure kids are safe from fentanyl,” Musk wrote, shortly after the city’s Department of Building Inspection said it had filed a complaint about the rumored sleep arrangements. of his company was investigating.

He went on to tag Breed specifically, asking the 48-year-old Democrat — who has failed to address rising crime and drug use in the city since taking office in 2018 – ‘Where are your priorities!?’

A spokesperson for the department confirmed that the city is investigating claims related to Musk’s so-called “Twitter 2.0,” writing in an email Wednesday: “We must ensure that the building is used as intended.’

The representative would then explain that ‘there are different building codes for residential buildings’, designed to ensure that citizens ‘use spaces safely’.

“No one is above the law,” the city staffer added.

Breed’s office did not immediately respond to a DailyMail.com request for comment regarding the investigation.

Officials, meanwhile, said Wednesday they are currently planning “an on-site inspection” of the Twitter offices in the city’s Civic Center neighborhood, “as part of [the] research.’

The reports about bedrooms at Twitter’s headquarters come after a product manager from the company shared a photo of her sleeping on the floor of one of the office rooms. conference rooms.

“If your team is working around the clock to meet deadlines, #SleepWhereYouWork,” the employee wrote, enclosing a photo of her wrapped in a sleeping bag.

People familiar with Musk’s takeover — which has been underway since October — have also made similar claims about beds in largely unused conference rooms, following mass layoffs by the company’s new head since he took office.

In recent weeks, according to various reports, Musk has been converting those conference rooms into makeshift bedrooms, outfitted with furniture.

When these reports surfaced — and after the project manager apparently posted evidence of the arrangements — a complaint on Twitter to San Francisco’s 311 service pointed to the existence of the sleeping quarters, calling them “modest bedrooms with unmade mattresses.” called boring curtains. and gigantic telepresence monitors in the meeting room.’

The complaint is an example of general unrest at the company after Musk laid off about 50 percent of its 7,500-strong workforce after taking control of the company, sparking strikes and the firing of more than 1,200 others.

The gutting — done to remove dead wood in the famously soft company, according to Musk — has since dwindled many of the company’s divisions, insiders said, with the unused conference rooms another side effect.

Musk, an outspoken libertarian who has historically chided progressive politicians for doing nothing, has since tried to profit from the unused assets, as a businessman would.

However, as the city DailyMail.com noted, the company’s latest change at the hands of the mogul could see it come under fire from construction officials if they find the space doesn’t meet code.

Musk appeared to object to the city’s stance on Tuesday, citing the current crime-ridden state and Breed’s seemingly misaligned priorities, pointing to the recent case of the 10-month-old son of a San Francisco tech executive who took an overdose after taking fentanyl last week. he found while crawling into a local playground.

When paramedics arrived at the playground and saw that there was nothing preventing the child from breathing, they administered Narcan – a drug used to reverse the effects of a fentanyl overdose – which luckily saved the child’s life.

Within seconds, according to an account of the incident in the San Francisco Chroniclethe baby began to breathe and cry again.

Medical staff at the hospital later ran tests that confirmed baby Matkovic had fentanyl in his system. After the child was observed for more than six hours, the family was sent home near midnight.

A playground sitter said Wednesday that the incident, while gruesome, was no surprise given the realities of life in San Francisco.

“You literally have to watch your every move,” she said. ‘Does it make me nervous? Yes. But we found glass there… spraying… I don’t let kids go into the bushes.’

“Every playground has these problems,” she said.

Fentanyl, a synthetic opioid many times more potent than heroin, is often mixed with cocaine and other stimulants and consumed unknowingly by recreational drug users.

After the number of U.S. deaths from overdoses related to synthetic opioids climbed to 70,000 last year, public health officials continue to sound the alarm about the extremely potent nature of fentanyl.

In the county of Los Angeles alone, fentanyl-related deaths have increased by a whopping 1,280 percent in the past five years.

Los Angeles officials informed the public on Tuesday of the new numbers, which have risen 13 times from 109 deaths from fentanyl in 2016 to 1,504 in 2021.