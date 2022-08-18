Elon Musk shoots down his ex-girlfriend Grimes’ desire to get elf ear modifications

Elon Musk revealed he’s not a fan of his ex-girlfriend Grimes’ plans to get elfin ear modifications.

On Monday, the 34-year-old musician — born Claire Boucher — tried to poll her 1.3 million Twitter followers about the possibility of getting new pointy ears.

But the 51-year-old Tesla CEO jumped into her mentions to suggest she wouldn’t be happy with the outcome if she went through the unusual surgery.

“2 years ago I made an app with a great plastic surgeon, I thought I might want to change things by my thirties, but then I forgot and never thought about what to do,” admitted the iconoclast. “Are there any face mods you think would look good on me? (Elfenoren is not an option, that is a separate quest).’

In another tweet, she shared her interest in getting “vampire tooth caps” in Los Angeles or Austin, Texas.

She also asked her fans for recommendations on someone who could perform elf ear adjustments, though she added, “This surgery is still being discussed as cartilage doesn’t heal, so permanent stitches are needed.”

She added that it “just seems unhealthy how everyone in the media hides body modifications, and then feels self-conscious,” although it was not clear whether she was referring to more traditional adjustments and cosmetic procedures, or changes beyond the spectrum of human appearances.

“I’m also less interested in conventional beauty (I’ll keep my nose),” she added, before asking her fans for recommendations on procedures she might get, noting that her plastic surgeon, Dr. Chia Chi Kao is.

“Has anyone done eleven ear mods with good results?” she added in a follow-up tweet.

She admitted she was ‘afraid’ of the procedure and the potential to affect her ‘ear cartilage’, which could be risky as a ‘musician’, although she ‘would have liked it’ [her] whole life.’ Grimes previously revealed in 2012 that she had developed tinnitus, a persistent ringing in the ears that can be caused by exposure to loud noises.

But Elon, with whom she shares her confusingly named children X Æ A-12 and Exa Dark Sideræl, jumped in her answers Tuesday, opining that “the downside of elf ear surgery probably outweighs the benefits.”

Grimes didn’t fight him, instead admitting that “this sounds like a job for crispr,” referring to some form of gene editing. “Sad to be born a few generations early,” she lamented.

Grimes and Elon started their relationship in 2018 and reportedly got in touch after learning that they both came up with the same pun on Twitter.

The singer and electronic musician welcomed their son X A-12 (pronounced Ex Ash A Twelve) on May 4, 2020, although they were later forced to change the name to X Æ A-Xii due to California naming laws.

In September of the following year, Grimes revealed that the two were “semi-divorced,” although they were still living together when they raised their child.

In January, she revealed that they were back together, but “very fluid”, while also revealing that they welcomed a second child, Exa Dark Sideræl, through a surrogate mother in December 2021.

As of March, the couple had broken up again.