Elon Musk shares the second photo from his nightstand showing the US Constitution.

‘Boss Idiot’ Elon Musk shared another image of his nightstand, showing the US Constitution and calling out the ‘most precious item’ on the nightstand.

The surprise peek into Musk’s personal quarters came in response to a tweet from an account called Musk University, which tweets quotes from the famous CEO.

In this case, the account had published: ‘The Constitution is better than any president. End of story.’

Musk, again, showed his nightstand in a shot that included a series of documents that were an integral part of the American foundation.

The image was posted in response to an account posting old Musk quotes highlighting his commitment to the US Constitution.

To which he replied: ‘May it always be so. It is the most precious item on my nightstand”, above an image of the table.

Musk has branded himself a “free speech absolutist” and as such evidently sleeps with copies of the Constitution, the Declaration of Independence and Washington’s Rules of Civility by his side.

The three books appear to be part of a boxed set of some of America’s founding documents and most important writings.

The image marks the second time in recent weeks that Musk has shared a look at his nightstand.

The first photo surfaced in late November, when he posted a photo showing four empty cans of decaf Diet Coke, a framed photo of Washington crossing the Delaware that came complete with a copy of Washington’s Flintlock pistol, a ritual object of the Tibetan Buddhism known as Vajra Dorje and a fake .357 revolver used in the video game ‘Deus Ex: Human Revolution’.

On the edge of the table in the first image, the set of books, including the copy of the Constitution, are visible.

“My nightstand,” he captioned the opening image. ‘There is no excuse for my lack of coasters.’

In the updated plugin, it looks like Musk has acquired coasters.

In Musk’s first bedside photo in November, he showed off his love of caffeine-free Diet Coke, his fondness for George Washington, weapons (though not real ones), and a Buddhist ritual object.

Musk has been routinely sharing bits about himself on the short-form social media platform that he officially acquired in late October.

Musk has been under constant media scrutiny since acquiring the platform, orchestrating the release of information about the old guard and the way the company was run, among other things.

Musk recently revealed that he would step down as CEO of Twitter when he finds a suitable option to take over.

He previously posted a poll asking users if he should stay in charge, which he lost by about 18 points.

In another recent incident, Musk apparently lost his cool when a Twitter Space participant and former Twitter employee pressured him to explain how he was going to reinvent Twitter.

The conversation turned technical and ended with Musk calling the former employee, George Hotz, a “jerk.”