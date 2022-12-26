Elon Musk says there are now about 100 Starlinks active in Iran

Washington: SpaceX chief executive Elon Musk said the company now has nearly 100 active Starlinks, the company’s satellite Internet service, in Iran, three months after he tweeted that he would activate the service there amid protests in the Islamic country .

Musk said in a tweet on Monday (US time) that he is “approaching the 100 starlinks active in Iran”.

The contrail of a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket is seen in the sky, from Pasadena, after launching from Vandenberg Space Force Base, California, with 53 Starlink satellites in orbit. Credit:AP

The billionaire had said in September that he would activate Starlink in Iran as part of a US-backed effort “to promote internet freedom and the free flow of information” for Iranians.

The satellite-based broadband service could help Iranians get around government restrictions on access to the internet and certain social media platforms during protests across the country.