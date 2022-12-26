Elon Musk says there are now about 100 Starlinks active in Iran

Washington: SpaceX chief executive Elon Musk said the company now has nearly 100 active Starlinks, the company’s satellite Internet service, in Iran, three months after he tweeted that he would activate the service there amid protests in the Islamic country .
Musk said in a tweet on Monday (US time) that he is “approaching the 100 starlinks active in Iran”.
The billionaire had said in September that he would activate Starlink in Iran as part of a US-backed effort “to promote internet freedom and the free flow of information” for Iranians.
The satellite-based broadband service could help Iranians get around government restrictions on access to the internet and certain social media platforms during protests across the country.
The Islamic Republic has been engulfed in protests that erupted after the death in September of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini in police custody after being arrested by vice squad for wearing “inappropriate clothing”.
On Monday, Iran’s foreign ministry said the arrests of citizens associated with the United Kingdom reflected Britain’s “destructive role” in recent protests in the Islamic Republic.
Iran has accused Western countries, Israel and Saudi Arabia of fomenting unrest among people from all walks of life in the country, one of the most persistent challenges to the country’s ruling theocracy since the 1979 Islamic Revolution.
Asked by a reporter to comment on Sunday’s announcement in Tehran of the arrest of seven people associated with Britain, Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kanaani said: “Some countries, especially the one you mentioned, played an unconstructive role in relation to recent developments in Iran.