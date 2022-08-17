Elon Musk says Tesla’s Optimus humanoid robot will eventually cost ‘less than a car’

Elon Musk shared new details about Tesla’s Optimus humanoid robot — including information about its cost and likely use — in an essay published online.

The robot, which is intended for industrial and domestic use, will debut on AI Day September 30 after it was first announced on AI Day in August 2021.

“Tesla Bots are primarily positioned to replace humans in repetitive, boring and dangerous tasks. But the vision is that they can serve millions of households, such as cooking, mowing the lawn and caring for the elderly,” Musk wrote in the paper. essay published in the journal China Cyberspace.

"The Tesla Bot is the height and weight of an adult, can carry or pick up heavy objects, can walk quickly in small steps and the screen on its face is an interactive interface for communicating with people," Musk said, seen above. explained in the essay

The mogul explained that the Android, which will have human-like limbs and functions, was purposely designed that way.

“The Tesla Bot is the height and weight of an adult, can carry or pick up heavy objects, walks quickly in small steps and the screen on its face is an interactive interface for communicating with people.

“You may be wondering why we designed this robot with legs. Because human society is based on the interaction of a bipedal humanoid with two arms and ten fingers.

“So if we want a robot to adapt to its environment and do what humans do, it needs to be about the same size, shape and capabilities as a human,” Musk explains.

The CEO confirmed that he plans to focus on improving the bot’s intelligence and solving the problem of large-scale production after unveiling a prototype next month.

“After that, the usefulness of humanoid robots will increase annually as production scales up and costs fall. In the future, a home robot may be cheaper than a car. Maybe in less than a decade people will be able to buy a robot for their parents as a birthday present,” he said.

What do we know about Tesla Optimus? Originally called Tesla Bot, Elon Musk announced the humanoid robot on AI Day in August 2021 The robot would stand 5’8 and weigh 125 pounds It will move at 5mph, 125lb deadlift and 45lb weight capacity Tesla Optimus envisions human-like hands and feet and sensors The bot will be ‘friendly’ to people Humans will also be able to outrun and overpower the robots if necessary The robot can perform tasks that are repetitive or boring, but can also serve as a companion Tesla will unveil a prototype of the robot on AI Day on September 30

The Tesla bot, which would measure 5’8 and weigh 125 pounds, will contain the Autopilot computer used in the company’s electric cars, which will allow the humanoid to recognize objects from the real world, although the robot will run its own. will have custom sensors and actuators.

It will also be able to ‘deadlift’ up to 150 pounds, carry 45 pounds, walk 5 miles per hour and have human hands plus visual sensors that give it the ability to ‘see’.

Tesla’s Autopilot cameras are mounted on the front of the bot’s head, and its inner workings are powered by the company’s fully self-driving computer. The bots will apparently work through Tesla’s fully self-driving computer interface, which is included in the Tesla Model 3, X, S, Y and Roadster.

Previously released renderings have shown that it could look like the “NS5” robots in the 2004 movie I, Robot. But for anyone concerned about a Terminator-esque situation, Musk tried to put those fears to rest, too.

“It’s meant in a friendly way, of course,” Musk said during Tesla Bot’s initial announcement last year. “And navigate a world built for people.”

The tech leader said at the first presentation that people can outrun and overpower the Tesla Optimus if necessary.

During a Q&A following Tesla’s AI Day last year, Musk said, “We should be concerned about AI. What we’re trying to do here at Tesla is create actionable AI that people love and that is… undeniably good.”

Robots are already being used for a wide variety of tasks in industrial environments by companies such as Amazon and Walmart.