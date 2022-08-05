Elon Musk says Tesla will succeed even if he ‘was kidnapped by aliens’ – noting he has a great team

With the Twitter turmoil hanging over Elon Musk, shareholders worry that the CEO could step down from Tesla if he was forced to buy the platform, but Musk made sure his talented team could continue the work. even if he was “abducted by aliens” or returned to his home planet.

The humorous comments were made at Tesla’s 2022 Annual Meeting of Stockholders held Thursday at the company’s new headquarters in Austin, Texas, and were given during the Q&A portion of the presentation.

The question came from Tesla Bull and managing partner of The Future Fund, Gary Black, who asked: “So what do the board think about your succession and especially when you are a judge who is going to decide in a few months whether or not you should Twitter? taking over. How would you divide your time?’

After ensuring that Tesla’s mob would live on, Musk then said, “I’m not leaving just to be clear.”

The billionaire continued to explain that Tesla is definitely getting a lot of momentum, citing an earlier announcement during the presentation about the automaker recently producing its three millionth electric vehicle since its inception in 2004.

“I wonder how many cars we’ll have in ten years,” Musk said, pausing to think.

“Ten years ago we had less than 3,000 cars and now we have made three million.”

Someone in the audience quickly shouted “300 million,” which caused a laugh from Musk, who was quick to say that “100 million is quite feasible.”

According to the billionaire, this will be done by expanding the four fully-functioning Gigafactories to 12 and Tesla is likely to unveil a location of a new factory later this year.

However, Musk has yet to face the lawsuit filed against him by Twitter.

Tesla’s CEO had offered to buy the social media platform for $44 billion, but then withdrew because Twitter hadn’t provided enough information about the number of fake accounts on the site.

On Wednesday, Twitter denied in a court filing that it had deprived its potential acquirer of necessary information or misrepresented details about its company.

That fate of that acquisition, which Musk agreed to without taking the time to investigate the details of Twitter’s business, now rests with a Delaware court where Twitter filed a lawsuit to force Musk to close the deal. The case will go to court on October 17.

The court’s decision could ultimately determine the future of a social platform used every day by 238 million people around the world — a small audience by the standards of Facebook and other major platforms, but one that includes political leaders, major entertainers and experts on a variety of topics. Until January 2021, it was also the home of then-US President Donald Trump.

In an unexpected twist, Twitter was able to submit its response to Musk before Musk’s own counterclaims surfaced publicly. A judge ruled on Wednesday that Musk’s counterclaim will be made public on Friday.

Musk also announced that Tesla had produced its three millionth electric vehicle

However, parts of Musk’s counterclaim were included in Twitter’s response. These include accusing the company of fraud and “delaying tactics” and only providing Musk with “clean, incomplete information” in response to his questions about spam accounts and other company statistics.

While Twitter claimed Musk is making up reasons to get out of the company’s acquisition, Musk’s lawyers say Twitter is the one holding back the deal by “dragging” and providing insufficient data to the billionaire’s requests.

In a response filed Thursday in the Delaware Chancery Court, Twitter calls Musk’s reasoning “a story conceived in an effort to escape a merger agreement that Musk no longer found appealing.”

Musk is also dealing with a lawsuit from Twitter, which he raised during the meeting. He told the public that Twitter fit the grand vision of his holding company. He said that since he uses Twitter a lot, with over 100 million followers, he knows what to do with it

“The counterclaims are a story made for a lawsuit that is contradicted by the evidence and common sense,” Twitter said in a statement. Musk makes up statements Twitter never made and then selectively tries to use the extensive confidential data Twitter provided him to invoke a breach of those alleged statements.

At the same time, the response said, Musk also accused Twitter of violating their agreement by “blocking” his information requests.

Musk representatives did not immediately return a message for comment on Thursday, although Musk spoke briefly about Twitter at Tesla’s annual shareholders meeting.

“I understand the product very well,” he said. “So I think I have a good idea where to point the technical team on Twitter to make it radically better,” he said.