Elon Musk says Nicole Shanahan should sue the WSJ for claiming she cheated on Sergey Brin with him

Elon Musk says Nicole Shanahan should sue the Wall Street Journal for their story for claiming she cheated on Sergey Brin with him, calling the story another “hit piece.”

Tesla CEO tweeted on Wednesday that as a “public person” he could not win a defamation lawsuit against a news organization himself, but would have to sue Shanahan.

On Sunday, the Wall Street Journal alleged that Musk slept with Sergey Brin’s wife, Nicole Shanahan, 33, who served as a catalyst for their divorce.

Elon Musk tweeted this photo Monday in response to a Wall Street Journal editor after the paper claimed he and Sergey Brin were not talking to each other over Musk’s apparent affair with Brin’s wife.

Musk, 51, tweeted a photo of himself several hours later partying with Brin, 48, in an attempt to disprove the paper’s bomb claim.

“As a ‘public person’ it is almost impossible to win a defamation lawsuit against a news organization,” he wrote. ‘They might say I am Satan and the ‘source’ is their psychic! Nicole is not a public person, so could win. I hope she charges them.’

Adding a jab to WSJ Investigations Editor Michael Siconolfi, Musk wrote that the reporter “has done so many fake hits.”

A few hours later, Musk wrote that the “media is a click search engine disguised as a truth search engine” and said he had spoken to Sergey who confirmed he had not spoken to the WSJ.

“Make no mistake, any suggestion that Nicole was having an affair with Elon Musk is not only an outright lie, but also defamatory,” attorney Bryan Freedman told DailyMail.com in an exclusive statement.

Divorce negotiations between Shanahan and Brin are underway.

Musk continued to express his annoyance to the investigative editor of The Wall Street Journal on Monday, tweeting that he is trying to avoid the “supernova” attention on him in the wake of rumors that he was sleeping with Google’s co-founder’s wife.

Commenting on Investigations Editor Michael Siconolfi, Musk shared the photo and long with pants and fire emojis in a playful reference to the childish saying “liar, liar, pants on fire.”

Shanahan is a Stanford-educated attorney who works at the firm of Bio-Echa, an investment firm that puts money into projects such as enhancing “reproductive lifespan.”

The CEO of billionaire Tesla continued to lament the coverage Monday night, tweeting, “The amount of attention on me has gone supernova, which super sucks. Unfortunately, even trivial articles about me generate a lot of clicks.’

“I will do my best to be head down focused on doing useful things for civilization,” he added.

Musk has been critical on social media of the Wall Street Journal’s coverage, most notably Michael Siconolfi, the outlet’s editor-in-chief, who he says was behind numerous “hit pieces.”

The Wall Street Journal said it stuck with its story, claiming that Musk and Shanahan had a romantic relationship with Art Basel last December, and that it not only cooled Musk’s friendship with Sergey, but was the catalyst for their divorce. .

“We are confident in our sourcing and we stand behind our reporting,” a newspaper spokesperson told DailyMail.com.

Musk’s photo shows him with Sergey and two other women. It’s unclear exactly where it was taken — Musk was last seen in Mykonos last week — but his jet flew Saturday from Austin, where he lives, to San Jose. It flew back to Austin on Sunday and landed at 11pm

He had previously denied the entire Journal report, which claimed he slept with Shanahan at Art Basel in Miami last December.

Google founder Brin filed for divorce in January, citing irreconcilable differences as the reason for their split.

The couple shares a four-year-old daughter.

Brin has not yet commented on the Journal’s claims.

Musk, however, has been in a Twitter frenzy, accusing the newspaper — which is owned by Rupert Murdoch’s News Corp. — of launching “hit pieces” against him throughout the year.

“WSJ should publish stories that really matter to their readers and have a solid factual basis, not random third-party rumors.

The character assassinations have hit a new level this year, but the articles are all nothing-citizens. I work crazy hours so there just isn’t much time for shenanigans.

“None of the key figures involved in these alleged misdeeds have even been interviewed!”

“The real problem here is that Michael Siconolfi lacks journalistic integrity.”

Siconolfi has not responded.

The article also claimed that Brin sold all of his interests in Musk’s companies.

The pair have been friends for years, with Brin giving Musk $500,000 in 2008 to help him fund Tesla at the height of the global financial crash.

He also loaned Musk the Google Party Plane for the Tesla CEO’s wedding to actress Talulah Riley in 2010.

Brin and Shanahan were married for four years before he filed for divorce in January. He is the eighth richest man in the world with a net worth of $95 billion.

Brin is said to have multiple stakes in Musk’s many companies, all of which he has instructed his assistants to sell.

As the divorce proceedings began in January, Nicole told Puck, “I hope Sergey and I move forward with dignity, honesty and harmony for the sake of our child. And that’s what we’re both working towards.’