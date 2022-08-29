Elon Musk says he’s lost 20 pounds and claims the world needs more babies and oil

Elon Musk has revealed on Twitter that he’s lost more than 20 pounds and feels “healthier” from practicing intermittent fasting just a month after being shamed by online trolls over shirtless photos of him aboard a yacht in Mykonos, Greece.

The 50-year-old billionaire wrote to his followers on Sunday that he is “more than 20 lbs off my (unhealthy) peak weight” and that “intermittent fasting” has played a part in his weight loss goal, “on the advice of a good friend.’

“The Zero Fasting app is pretty good,” he shared in another tweet. The app ‘uses intermittent fasting and tracking tools to help’ [people] weight loss and control [their] metabolic health.’

Musk, the world’s richest man at $257.3 billion, also urged the world to “make more babies” amid fears about the world’s declining birth rate. He added that the world still has to rely on oil just a day before a four-day energy conference in Norway that he will attend.

Musk also commented on one of his fans on the social media platform that he lifts “a little” after being asked if he was exercising. The business magnate tweets ahead of a four-day energy conference in Norway, urging people to “make more babies” and the world to continue to rely on oil.

The founder of Tesla and SpaceX said the global birth rate is “one of my favorite things to worry about. We don’t want the population to drop so low that we end up dying. At least make enough babies to sustain the population.’

He added: ‘They say civilization may die with a bang or with a wail, but if we don’t have enough children, we will die with a wail in adult diapers. And that will be depressing.’

Musk has been married three times – once to Canadian author Justine Wilson, who was his first wife, for eight years; and twice to English actress and author Talulah Riley, from 2010 to 2012 and again from 2013 to 2016.

He has also had romantic relationships with controversial actress Amber Heard and musician Grimes. In addition, the founder of The Boring Company is the father of ten children, including twins who were born via IVF in November 2021 to Neuralink chief executive Shivon Zilis, while he was still in a relationship with Grimes.

The PayPal co-founder went on to say that Tesla “maybe” will release self-driving electric vehicles by the end of the year, though he thinks “realistically we should be using oil and gas in the short term or civilization would crumble,” he said. adding that “some additional exploration is warranted at this point.”

Musk was the victim of online trolling in July for looking limp in July when he was having fun aboard a luxury yacht with close friend William Morris Endeavor boss Ari Emanuel and his new wife, Sarah Staudinger. The trio were relaxing near the Greek Mediterranean island of Mykonos.

In response to comments about his physical appearance, the world’s richest man mocked himself on Twitter, while a shirtless photo of him quickly turned into memes.

‘Haha damn it, maybe I should take my shirt off more often… free the nip!! (already back in the factory by the way),’ Musk posted on Twitter at the time.

“Tbh, it’s good motivation to exercise, eat healthier and maybe take my shirt off more than once a year haha,” Musk shared in another tweet.

South African engineer Errol Musk, father of tech billionaire Elon Musk, said last month that his son should stop eating ‘bad food’ and take diet pills.

One person who said he wasn’t proud of Musk’s form was his father, South African engineer Errol Musk, who advised his son to take nutritional supplements and stop “eating badly.”

“I need to train and get in better shape,” Musk replied on Twitter earlier this month. ‘I don’t really like sports, but I have to do it.’

The billionaire revealed that he usually wakes up around 9 or 9:30 am and then has the “terrible habit” of looking at his phone rather than being physically active.

“I go from looking at my phone when I wake up, to exercising for at least 20 minutes, and then looking at my phone,” he once said on an episode of the Full Send podcast.

Intermittent fasting, also called intermittent energy restriction, is “an eating pattern that alternates between periods of fasting and eating,” according to Healthline.

It’s not specifically about a selection of foods you should eat, but focuses more on time intervals between meals.

Common intermittent fasting methods include fasting for 16 hours daily or fasting for 24 hours twice a week.