Elon Musk said people will be ‘blown away’ by Optimus robot that will be revealed at AI Day

Elon Musk unveiled a new teaser image of his company’s Optimus humanoid robot, which will be fully unveiled at the end of next month.

The tech mogul showed off a photo of robotic hands making a heart shape at the company’s annual shareholder meeting in Austin on Thursday night and praised a full unveiling of Tesla Optimus on AI Day September 30.

Few details are known about the robot, but Musk has said it would perform tasks that people find boring or repetitive and could even serve as a companion.

“AI Day, part two, I think people will be amazed,” Musk said. “But that’s the end of next month, so we’ll leave it at that — there will be a lot of fun stuff.”

Scroll down for video

Elon Musk showed a photo of robotic hands making a heart shape at the company’s annual shareholder meeting in Austin on Thursday night and praised a full Tesla Optimus unveiling on AI Day, September 30.

“AI Day, part two, I think people will be amazed,” Musk said. “But that’s the end of next month, so we’ll leave it at that — there will be a lot of fun stuff.”

The Tesla bot, which would measure 5’8 and weigh 125 pounds, will house the Autopilot computer used in the company’s electric cars, which will allow the humanoid to recognize objects from the real world, although the robot will run its own. will have custom sensors and actuators.

It will also be able to ‘deadlift’ up to 150 pounds, carry 45 pounds, walk 5 miles per hour and have human hands plus visual sensors that give it the ability to ‘see’.

‘[You can] talk to it and say, “Please pick up that bolt and attach it to a car with that key,” and you should be able to,” Musk said of the robot last August. “Please go to the store and get me the following groceries.” Those kind of things. I think we can.’

Tesla’s Autopilot cameras are mounted on the front of the bot’s head, and its inner workings are powered by the company’s fully self-driving computer. The bots will apparently work through Tesla’s fully self-driving computer interface, which is included in the Tesla Model 3, X, S, Y and Roadster.

Few details are known about the robot, but Musk has said it would perform tasks that people find boring or repetitive and could even serve as a companion.

Previously released renderings have shown that it could look like the “NS5” robots in the 2004 film I, Robot. But for anyone concerned about a Terminator-esque situation, Musk tried to put those fears to rest, too.

What do we know about Tesla Optimus? Originally called Tesla Bot, Elon Musk announced the humanoid robot on AI Day in August 2021 The robot would stand 5’8 and weigh 125 pounds It will have the ability to move at 5mph, a 125lb deadlift and a 45lb weight capacity Tesla Optimus envisions human-like hands and feet and sensors The bot will be ‘friendly’ to people Humans will also be able to outrun and overpower the robots if necessary The robot can perform tasks that are repetitive or boring, but can also serve as a companion Tesla will unveil a prototype of the robot on AI Day on September 30

“It’s meant in a friendly way, of course,” Musk said during Tesla Bot’s initial announcement last year. “And navigate a world built for people.”

The tech leader said at the first presentation that people can outrun and overpower the Tesla Optimus if necessary.

During a Q&A following Tesla’s AI Day last year, Musk said, “We should be concerned about AI. What we’re trying to do here at Tesla is create actionable AI that people love and that is… undeniably good.”

Presumably, the public will learn about the actual production plans for Optimus on September 30, when Musk will unveil a prototype machine.

“We have a very talented team at Tesla that I’m working closely with to have a prototype humanoid robot ready by the end of September. And I think we’re following that,” Musk said at a business event in June.

The idea of ​​robotic companions may seem far-fetched. However, Intuition Robotics, which makes a bot called ElliQ, was recently taken on by New York officials for: 834 of his machines that can help seniors dealing with loneliness.

Robots are already having a major impact on production. The adoption of robotics in warehouses will grow by 50 percent or more in the next five years, according to the Material Handling Institute.