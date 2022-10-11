Elon Musk reveals he has spoken to Kanye West and 'expressed concerns' over his anti-Semitic tweets

Elon Musk revealed that he has spoken to Kanye West and expressed his concerns over the rapper’s latest anti-Semitic tweet.

The Gold Digger penman made headlines for an inflammatory tweet attacking ‘Jewish people’ at the weekend after he was banned from Instagram for posting a private chat he had with Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs.

But Musk, who is in the midst of his own takeover bid for the social media platform, revealed on Twitter that he has intervened and that the rapper took the words ‘to heart’.

“Talked to you guys today and expressed my concerns about his recent tweet, which I believe he took to heart,” Musk wrote on Twitter.

West was locked out of his Twitter account on Saturday, he tweeted: ‘I’m a little sleepy tonight but when I wake up I’m going death match 3 About JEWS The funny thing is I can’t actually be anti-Semitic because black people are indeed Jews too. You have played with me and tried to boost anyone who opposes your agenda.’

The now-deleted tweet sparked both outrage and concern for West’s mental health.

On Saturday, West had posted a photo of himself and Mark Zuckerberg singing karaoke as he lamented how the Facebook billionaire had kicked him off Instagram.

Musk had initially responded to the photo by welcoming the rapper back on Twitter.

West’s renewed attack on Jews came just a day after sharing screenshots on Instagram revealing messages sent to Diddy, in which West, 45, accused the rapper of being controlled by Jews trying to silence his ‘White Lives Matter’ message .

Just hours after the Meta ban, Kanye took to Twitter to continue the attacks.

West’s tweets marked the first time in nearly two years that he has posted on Twitter. Elon Musk welcomed his return to the platform, tweeting ‘Welcome back to Twitter my friend!’

West had gone after Zuckerberg for restricting his Instagram after he posted a now-deleted private conversation with Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs.

In the text exchange, Combs tries to get West to stop wearing ‘White Lives Matter’ sports jerseys.

‘I’m trying to talk to you as a black man. And I’m talking to you because this is hurting our people. Stop.’

West replies: ‘Anything you write I will post.’ The rapper and fashion mogul kept his word and sent the entire exchange to his 18 million followers.

The string of texts ends with West accusing Combs of being controlled by Jews – an anti-Semitic conspiracy theory.

‘This is not a game. I use you as an example to show the Jewish people who told you to call me that no one can threaten or influence me,’ West wrote his friend.

He reportedly captioned the post from the text exchange “Jesus is Jewish.” The American Jewish Committee has since condemned West, saying his post was ‘dangerous’.

West reportedly told Combs that ‘Jews told you to call me’ and that they would not ‘threaten or influence me’. West also said the rapper ‘broke my heart’ and that ‘no one comes between me and my money’

After the posts were removed by Meta, which owns Instagram, West called Zuckerberg’s company on Twitter to restrict his account.

“Look here Mark. The way you walked kicks me off Instagram. You used to be my n***a.’

He posted the tweet along with a picture of the couple performing karaoke at an unknown time.

A Meta spokesperson said: ‘We may place restrictions on accounts that repeatedly break our rules.’

It’s unclear what exact rule West broke, but he has used the platform with increasing frequency to bash numerous people, including his ex-wife Kim Kardashian.

West also recently sat down for an interview with Fox News’ Tucker Carlson after returning from Paris Fashion Week, where he sparked controversy with his ‘White Lives Matter’ fashion show concept.

The interview came just days after the 45-year-old rapper caused widespread controversy when he wore a ‘White Lives Matter’ T-shirt at his YZY fashion show in Paris, which was widely condemned by fans and the fashion industry and prompted Adidas to to put her relationship with him ‘under review.’

He told Carlson that the shirt came from his “energy” and his “connection with God.”

‘I do certain things based on a feeling, I just channel the energy. It feels right, hits with a gut instinct, connection with God and just brilliance.’

He also said he thought the idea of ​​him ‘wearing the shirt’ was funny, and his father – who he claimed is a former Black Panther – thought so too.

‘I said, ‘Dad, why do you think this is funny?’ and he said, ‘It’s just a black man stating the obvious,’ he told Carlson.

‘That was my favorite answer because I kept thinking: People are looking for an explanation. And people say that as an artist you don’t need an explanation, but as a leader you do.

West has been in the hot seat recently for his ‘White Lives Matter’ shirt, which he was recently spotted wearing to his daughter’s game (pictured)

West debuted the shirt at Paris Fashion Week alongside conservative commentator Candance Owens (pictured together)

He also spoke to Fox News’ Tucker Carlson recently about the shirts, saying he does “certain things out of a feeling, I’m just channeling the energy.” It feels right, hits with a gut instinct, connection with God and just brilliance’

He also said the controversy is that white people ‘have stripped us of our identity and labeled us a color, told us what it means to be black.’

‘The answer to why I wrote ‘White Lives Matter’ on a shirt is because they do. That is the obvious’.

Many have called the fashion designer out for the slogan, including model Gigi Hadid, who branded him a ‘bully’.

The supermodel, 27, recently commented that Ye was ‘a bully’ after he lashed out at Vogue editor Gabriella Karefa-Johnson when she called his White Lives Matter merchandise presented during Paris Fashion Week ‘violent’ and ‘dangerous’.

Later he lashed out at her and called her a ‘Karen’. He wrote: ‘YOU WERE BORN WITH A SILVER SPOON IN YOUR MOUTH YOU ARE A ZOMBIE.’

West fired stylist and contributing Vogue fashion editor Gabriella Karefa-Johnson after she labeled the ‘White Lives Matter’ t-shirts ‘dangerous’ and ‘violent’.

He later walked back his criticism and insisted he had no problem with Vogue’s contributing fashion editor.

His publicist Jason Lee quit in protest of the provocative show, writing on Instagram that West was ‘throwing up black people and reinforcing white supremacy.’

Since West aired his dirty laundry on Twitter and caused a storm at Paris Fashion Week, Adidas announced it would review its business relationship with the rapper after he spoke out against the brand.

Khloe Kardashian – the sister of his ex-wife – has pleaded with West in a now-deleted post to stop broadcasting the family business online.