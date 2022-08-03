Elon Musk requests records from Twitter advisers amid the $44 billion takeover controversy

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has asked Twitter advisors Goldman Sachs and JPMorgan Chase for data on how the banks advised the social media platform on the $44 billion deal.

Musk wants the banks to turn in information on Twitter’s financial analysis and performance, along with discussions with the upper echelons of the social media platform, according to the report. Financial times.

Musk’s move is the latest in the legal battle between the Tesla CEO and Twitter as the company tries to force him to cash in on the deal. Twitter sued Musk in July after dropping the billion-dollar deal, alleging that the social media company failed to report the number of fake accounts on its platform.

Musk’s request comes a day after Twitter filed a legal request to request information about several Silicon Valley investors in Elon Musk’s inner circle.

Twitter has also requested information from Musk’s advisor Morgan Stanley. More subpoenas for the companies Tesla and SpaceX have also been asked to pass information about the deal, along with conversational exchanges with their boss, according to Bloomberg.

The platform’s lawsuit will be tried in Delaware in October.

Musk is also seeking documentation of discussions with seniors from the social media platform. JP Morgan was one of Twitter’s financial advisors

In May, crypto exchange Binance invested $500 million in the Tesla CEO’s $7.1 billion acquisition of Twitter. Twitter has further subpoenaed Binance to learn more about the investment, the report said.

Analysts said Twitter is likely trying to find evidence that Musk made private statements that contradicted his public position that the company’s problems with fake accounts made the acquisition untenable.

For example, if Musk hypothetically downplayed the bot issue when he sought financial backing for the deal, or revealed to confidants that he had other reasons to abandon the acquisition, it could bolster Twitter’s case.

Meanwhile, the investors Twitter asked for information included Chamath Palihapitiya, David Sacks, Steve Jurvetson, Marc Andreessen, Jason Calacanis and Keith Rabois.

Investor Joe Lonsdale announced on Twitter that he had received a subpoena from the platform. He said he was not involved in the deal other than making “a few snarky comments” and called the legal investigation a “huge intimidating fishing expedition.”

Those in the subpoenas may be called to testify in court.

Musk went on to contradict Twitter on Friday, adding to the controversial legal battle over the $44 billion purchase.

The 164-page document was not publicly available. The lawsuit by Musk was filed hours after Chancellor Kathaleen McCormick of the Delaware Court of Chancery ordered a five-day trial early Oct. 17 to determine whether Musk can walk away from the deal.

The battle started after Musk signed an agreement on April 25 to buy Twitter for $52.20 a share — but Tesla’s CEO dropped the deal on July 8, blaming the company for violating the agreement by misrepresent the number of fake accounts on his platform.

Twitter later sued, claiming the false account allegations were a distraction. The agreement signed reportedly required Musk to close the deal at the agreed price.

The social media platform has urged shareholders to endorse the deal and voted on the merger on September 13.

“We are determined to complete the merger at the price and terms agreed with Mr. Musk,” Twitter chief executive Parag Agrawal and board chairman Bret Taylor said in a copy of a letter to investors.