Elon Musk requests records from Twitter advisers amid the $44 billion takeover controversy
- Tesla CEO seeks information on Twitter’s financial analysis and performance conducted by advisors Goldman Sachs and JP Morgan Chase
- Elon Musk’s request in latest update in controversial Twitter lawsuit due in October
- On Tuesday, Twitter filed for subpoenas seeking information on various Silicon Valley investors in Elon Musk’s inner circle.
- Twitter is suing Musk after he paid the $44 billion deal, alleging the social media site refused to report the number of fake accounts on its platform
Musk’s request comes a day after Twitter filed a legal request to request information about several Silicon Valley investors in Elon Musk’s inner circle.
Twitter has also requested information from Musk’s advisor Morgan Stanley. More subpoenas for the companies Tesla and SpaceX have also been asked to pass information about the deal, along with conversational exchanges with their boss, according to Bloomberg.
The platform’s lawsuit will be tried in Delaware in October.
In May, crypto exchange Binance invested $500 million in the Tesla CEO’s $7.1 billion acquisition of Twitter. Twitter has further subpoenaed Binance to learn more about the investment, the report said.
Analysts said Twitter is likely trying to find evidence that Musk made private statements that contradicted his public position that the company’s problems with fake accounts made the acquisition untenable.
For example, if Musk hypothetically downplayed the bot issue when he sought financial backing for the deal, or revealed to confidants that he had other reasons to abandon the acquisition, it could bolster Twitter’s case.
Meanwhile, the investors Twitter asked for information included Chamath Palihapitiya, David Sacks, Steve Jurvetson, Marc Andreessen, Jason Calacanis and Keith Rabois.
Investor Joe Lonsdale announced on Twitter that he had received a subpoena from the platform. He said he was not involved in the deal other than making “a few snarky comments” and called the legal investigation a “huge intimidating fishing expedition.”
Those in the subpoenas may be called to testify in court.
Musk went on to contradict Twitter on Friday, adding to the controversial legal battle over the $44 billion purchase.
The 164-page document was not publicly available. The lawsuit by Musk was filed hours after Chancellor Kathaleen McCormick of the Delaware Court of Chancery ordered a five-day trial early Oct. 17 to determine whether Musk can walk away from the deal.
The battle started after Musk signed an agreement on April 25 to buy Twitter for $52.20 a share — but Tesla’s CEO dropped the deal on July 8, blaming the company for violating the agreement by misrepresent the number of fake accounts on his platform.
Twitter later sued, claiming the false account allegations were a distraction. The agreement signed reportedly required Musk to close the deal at the agreed price.
The social media platform has urged shareholders to endorse the deal and voted on the merger on September 13.
“We are determined to complete the merger at the price and terms agreed with Mr. Musk,” Twitter chief executive Parag Agrawal and board chairman Bret Taylor said in a copy of a letter to investors.
Silicon Valley’s elite targeted by Twitter’s latest subpoenas
Chamath Palihapitiya: A prominent venture capitalist with an estimated net worth of $1.2 billion. His connection to the deal is unclear, but he attended the All-In Summit in May with other Musk backers.
David Zakken: Sacks is a member of the so-called PayPal mafia that helped set up the payment startup with Musk in the late 1990s. He would be a key advisor in Musk’s inner circle when the takeover bid unfolded this spring.
Steve Jurvetson: Another Musk member reported “brain trust” advising the billionaire. Jurvetson was an early investor in Tesla, where Musk is CEO. He was once a member of the Tesla board and currently serves on the board of Musk’s SpaceX.
Marc Andreessen: A Silicon Valley titan with an estimated $1.6 billion worth and co-founder of VC firm Andreessen Horowitz, who agreed to invest $400 million in Musk’s acquisition deal.
Jason Calacanis: Also previously reported as involved in financing the deal. Launched an investment pool known as a dedicated vehicle to raise money from smaller investors with a minimum buy-in of $250,000
Keith Rabois: Another early PayPal executive besides Musk. His connection to the Twitter deal is unclear.
Joe Lonsdale: A partner at 8VC, a San Francisco-based VC firm. “I have nothing to do with this other than a few sarcastic comments,” he said of Musk’s Twitter takeover.