Elon Musk requests judge to postpone $44b Twitter trial by a week

Elon Musk has asked a judge to delay trial over his bid to walk away from a $44 billion deal to take over Twitter as he continues to complain about the ‘supernova’ level of interest in his ‘affair’ with friend Sergey Brin’s wife.

Tesla’s CEO requested that the five-day trial begin on October 17, rather than October 10, as requested by Twitter, according to a court filing on Tuesday.

A lawyer for Musk, the world’s richest person, said he was writing to the judge to “break the deadlock to move things forward quickly.”

Chancellor Kathaleen McCormick, the chief justice of the Delaware’s Court of Chancery, ordered an October trial last week that promises to be one of the biggest legal battles on Wall Street in years. However, she left it up to the parties to work out the precise timetable.

Musk had initially requested a February trial, which he said provided the time he needed to conduct a thorough investigation into fake accounts on Twitter.

He said the company misrepresented its user numbers and therefore violated the merger agreement, which allowed him to walk away. Twitter declined to comment.

The company, which requested a trial in September, said the fake account issue was a distraction and that Musk must pay under the terms of the deal.

The Musk letter also asked the judge to order Twitter to immediately produce what it called “core documents,” require Twitter to produce all raw data by August 1, and require the company to submit documents within 18 days of a request.

Musk accused Twitter of refusing to immediately provide documents such as manuals and policies related to active daily user calculations and artificial intelligence and “all items in the data room.”

Musk’s request to delay the trial comes after The Wall Street Journal reported that the billionaire had slept with Sergey Brin’s wife, Nicole Shanahan.

He continued to show annoyance, with The Wall Street Journal’s investigative editor on Monday tweeting that he was trying to avoid the “supernova” attention on him in the wake of rumors that he was sleeping with Google’s co-founder’s wife.

Musk, 51, tweeted a photo of himself on Sunday partying with Sergey Brin in an effort to refute the newspaper’s bomb threat that he had slept with Brin’s wife, Nicole, and that it served as a catalyst for their divorce.

Commenting on Investigations Editor Michael Siconolfi, Musk shared the photo and the long pants with fire emojis in a playful reference to the childish saying “liar, liar, pants on fire.”

The CEO of billionaire Tesla continued to lament the coverage Monday night, tweeting, “The amount of attention on me has gone supernova, which super sucks. Unfortunately, even trivial articles about me generate a lot of clicks.’

“I will do my best to be head down focused on doing useful things for civilization,” he added.

The Wall Street Journal said it stuck with his story, which claims Musk and Shanahan had a romantic relationship with Art Basel last December, and that it not only cooled Musk’s friendship with Sergey, but was the catalyst for their divorce. .

“We are confident in our sourcing and we stand behind our reporting,” a newspaper spokesperson told DailyMail.com.

Musk’s photo shows him with Sergey and two other women. It’s unclear exactly where it was taken — Musk was last seen in Mykonos last week — but his jet flew Saturday from Austin, where he lives, to San Jose. He flew back to Austin on Sunday and landed at 11pm

He had previously denied the entire Journal report, which claimed he slept with Shanahan at Art Basel in Miami last December.

Google founder Brin filed for divorce in January, citing irreconcilable differences as the reason for their split.

The couple shares a four-year-old daughter.

Neither Brin nor his estranged wife, Nicole, have commented on the Journal’s claims.

Musk, however, has been in a Twitter frenzy, accusing the newspaper — which is owned by Rupert Murdoch’s News Corp. — of launching “hit pieces” against him throughout the year.

“WSJ should publish stories that really matter to their readers and have a solid factual basis, not random third-party rumors.

The character assassinations have hit a new level this year, but the articles are all nothing-citizens. I work crazy hours so there just isn’t much time for shenanigans.

“None of the key figures involved in these alleged misdeeds have even been interviewed!”

“The real problem here is that Michael Siconolfi lacks journalistic integrity.”

Siconolfi has not responded.

The article also claimed that Brin sold all of his interests in Musk’s companies.

The pair have been friends for years, with Brin giving Musk $500,000 in 2008 to help him fund Tesla at the height of the global financial crash.

He also lent Musk the Google Party Plane for the Tesla CEO’s wedding to actress Talulah Riley in 2010.