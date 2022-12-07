Wednesday, December 7, 2022
Copyright 2021 - All Right Reserved
Home » Elon Musk loses title of world’s richest man to Bernard Arnault
US

Elon Musk loses title of world’s richest man to Bernard Arnault

by Jacky
written by Jacky
Twitter owner and Tesla CEO Elon Musk lost his title as the richest person in the world on Wednesday, according to Forbes

BREAKING NEWS: Elon Musk loses title of world’s richest man to Bernard Arnault: Tesla owner and Chief Twit’s fortune drops to $185.3 billion

By Keith Griffith For Dailymail.com and Reuters

published: 4:26 PM, Dec 7, 2022 | Updated: 4:26 PM, Dec 7, 2022

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Twitter owner and Tesla CEO Elon Musk lost his title as the world’s richest person on Wednesday, according to Forbes, following his high-priced bets to buy the social media company and sell shares of his electric car company to fund the $44 billion deal .

Bernard Arnault, the CEO of LVMH, the parent company of luxury brand Louis Vuitton, and his family won the title with a personal wealth of $185.4 billion, according to Forbes.

Musk, who has held the top spot on Forbes’ list of the world’s richest since September 2021, has a net worth of $185.3 billion.

Tesla shares fell about 4 percent in morning trading on Wednesday.

Developing story, more to follow.

Twitter owner and Tesla CEO Elon Musk lost his title as the richest person in the world on Wednesday, according to Forbes

Twitter owner and Tesla CEO Elon Musk lost his title as the richest person in the world on Wednesday, according to Forbes

You Might Be Interested In

You may also like

Substation attacks in Oregon and Washington are ‘similar...

GOP Sen. Rick Scott says ‘it’s up to...

Netflix’s new movie Troll wins perfect Rotten Tomatoes...

White House: Congress dropping Pentagon vaccine mandate a...

MAUREEN CALLAHAN: Evil global news media! Stop hounding...

Chaos in Peru as country’s president is voted...

Kansas Olive Garden manager FIRED over ‘dead dog’...

Queen Maxima attends the Prince Claus Impact Awards...

Knife-wielding monkey that terrorized neighborhood in Brazil is...

Etiquette expert reveals the ‘correct behaviour’ for the...

©2022 - All Right Reserved. WhatsNew2Day

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More