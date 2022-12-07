BREAKING NEWS: Elon Musk loses title of world’s richest man to Bernard Arnault: Tesla owner and Chief Twit’s fortune drops to $185.3 billion
Twitter owner and Tesla CEO Elon Musk lost his title as the world’s richest person on Wednesday, according to Forbes, following his high-priced bets to buy the social media company and sell shares of his electric car company to fund the $44 billion deal .
Bernard Arnault, the CEO of LVMH, the parent company of luxury brand Louis Vuitton, and his family won the title with a personal wealth of $185.4 billion, according to Forbes.
Musk, who has held the top spot on Forbes’ list of the world’s richest since September 2021, has a net worth of $185.3 billion.
Tesla shares fell about 4 percent in morning trading on Wednesday.
Developing story, more to follow.
