Elon Musk keeps a ritual weapon symbolizing ‘indestructible power’ on his bedside table

Elon Musk offered a rare glimpse into his world this week when he shared a photo of his chaotic bedside table, but it’s not just the Diet Coke cans and gag guns that have baffled his critics and fans alike.

Among the 51-year-old billionaire’s personal belongings was a vajra, a ritual weapon that symbolizes “indestructible strength” and “enlightenment” in Tibetan Buddhism.

Musk is often described as an atheist or agnostic, although he has never specified his religious beliefs in any particular terms. Many eagle-eyed Twitter users wondered what he was trying to convey by showing off the tool.

Brian Roemmele, founder of the Multiplex app and website, was one of those who pointed out the vajra on his bedside table.

The vajra is usually made of bronze and has five prongs that create a lotus shape

“While most of the world is distracted I see the symbolism that is ever present and you and I will decipher it,” he tweeted.

‘This is the Vajra (Dorje). This device dates back more than 30,000 years from the Vedic and Sumerian cultures. Model of a “free energy” [lightning] device of the gods.’

In Sanskrit, vajra means both ‘thunderbolt’ and ‘diamond’.

Appearing most often as a weapon, the vajra has been widely associated with Indra, the thunderbolt-wielding king of the gods in Hindu mythology, who is known as Śakra in Buddhist culture.

It is used to overcome an “external or internal obstacle” and is seen as both a “tool of compassion and skillful means leading to the indestructible state of enlightenment,” according to Tricycle: The Buddhist Review

It is commonly associated with Indra, the thunderbolt-wielding king of the gods in Hindu mythology, who is known as Śakra in Buddhist culture (pictured)

The vajra is also a tool for meditation, which Musk has experimented with in the past.

“You just sit there and be quiet for a bit and then repeat a mantra, which acts as a focal point,” he said of his meditation practice on the Joe Rogan experience podcast in 2018. “It still does the mind, but I don’t get drawn to it very often.”

The SpaceX founder posted the picture of his bedside table without context, and many people wanted to know why he slept next to a vajra.

“I don’t think anyone has understood that the strangest thing about Musk’s photo is the vajra next to the toy guns. I’ll let you look up what that is,” one person tweeted.

“Everyone complains about the replica guns and the Coke cans, but I haven’t seen anyone mention why Elon Musk has a vajra on his bedside table,” another agreed.

“The vajra “clings through ignorance”…pretty funny of @elonmusk to include this in his bedside paraphernalia,” someone else commented.

Jowua, a leading supplier of Tesla accessories, hinted that the ritual weapon was a gift without providing any explanation.

“Everyone is talking about the Diet Coke @elonmusk drinks, but haven’t you noticed the Vajra?” the company tweeted. It shouldn’t surprise you that the richest man in the world owns “one of the most powerful weapons in the universe!” Nice gift from a friend, I think.’

Musk’s photo shows the varja sitting on the corner of the table, in front of not one, but two replica rifles.

Also on Musk’s bedside table was a half-empty water bottle, four decaffeinated Diet Coke cans, and not one, but two replica pistols

The SpaceX founder shared the snap without context, but did address the condensation rings on his bedside table

One of the revolvers appears to be modeled after the Diamond Back .357 from the video game Deus Ex: Human Revolution.

The other is a copy of George Washington’s flintlock pistol in a wooden box. The opened lid shows Emanuel Leutze’s famous painting of Washington crossing the Delaware River during the American Revolution.

Some critics criticized Musk for having the token weapon next to real weapons.

“A gun with Vajra doesn’t sit well. They stand for two different things: one for blood and one for peace,” one Twitter user commented.

‘Pretty bland. How can you have a Buddhist Vajra next to a gun?’ someone else asked Tesla’s CEO.

WHAT IS A VAJRA? The vajra is a ritual object associated with Hinduism, Jainism and Buddhism. It is used in Tibetan Buddhism and serves as a symbol of Vajrayana, one of the three major schools of Buddhism. In Sanskrit, vajra means both ‘thunderbolt’ and ‘diamond’. It represents “indestructible strength” and usually appears as a weapon wielded like a club, according to Tricycle: The Buddhist Review. The vajra is used to overcome an “external or internal obstacle” and is seen as both an “instrument of compassion and a skillful means leading to the indestructible state of enlightenment.” The tool is widely associated with Indra, the thunderbolt-wielding king of the gods in Hindu mythology, who is known as Śakra in Buddhist culture. The vajra is also an aid to meditation. It is usually made of bronze and has five prongs – four outer ones and one in the center – which create a lotus shape and represent the five elements, the five poisons and the five wisdoms. However, they vary by region and can also have three or nine spokes. The vajra, bell and mala prayer beads are the three most important ritual objects in Vajrayana Buddhism. sources: Tricycle: The Buddhist Review and Learn religions

“You can’t have a vajra near a gun. Unacceptable. It’s not a weapon in that sense,’ insisted another.

There were also some who believed Musk was sharing a secret message with the bizarre display.

“As a whole, this appears to be @elonmusk’s struggle for freedom/revolution against tyranny (modeled after Washington, founding fathers of the US), across the physical/political dimension (revolutionary rifle), the virtual/digital dimension (Deus Ex rifle) and spiritual dimension (Vajra),’ one person theorized.

The richest man in the world also kept a half-empty bottle of water and four decaf Diet Coke cans on the bedside table, which was covered in condensation rings from his drinks.

Musk, who previously spoke of kicking his “ridiculous” caffeine addiction, wrote in a follow-up tweet, “There’s no excuse for my lack of coasters.”