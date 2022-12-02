Elon Musk: Kanye West and Nick Fuentes Mar-a-Lago visit caused ‘major spike’ in Twitter hate speech

<!–

Elon Musk says Twitter will begin publishing examples of hate speech incitement accounts every week starting today, after he was accused of being behind it himself.

Musk said Kanye West and white supremacist Nick Fuentes’ connection to Trump caused a “big spike.”

Fuentes and West met Trump on Nov. 22 at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida. On November 25, Trump posted on Truth social that he did not know who Fuentes was at the time. That Truth Social post caused a “major spike,” Musk said, brushing aside a New York Times report suggesting he was responsible for the surge.

The New York Times published a report today citing researchers who said homophobic, racist and anti-Semitic tweets had increased on an unprecedented scale since Musk took control of the site in late October.

Kanye West and Nick Fuentes visit Mar-a-Lago together on November 22

On Nov. 25, Trump posted this message to Truth Social, calling West a “man with serious problems” who has been “decimated in his business.” He claimed he didn’t know who Nick Fuentes was

‘1282 times a day. After the billionaire took ownership of Twitter, they jumped to 3,876 times a day,” the Times article read.

However, Musk insists there are more users on the site than ever before, which would naturally lead to a numerical jump in hate speech.

Since taking over in October, he has also rewritten the rules about what counts as hate speech on the site, reinstating several conservative voices that were previously banned.

“Problematic content and previously blocked accounts have surged in the short time since Elon Musk,” the Times headlined.

The report, based on data from the Center for Countering Digital Hate, ADL and “other groups studying online platforms,” ​​”provides the most comprehensive picture to date of how conversations on Twitter have changed since its $44 billion deal to company at the end of last year. October,” the article said.

Musk defenders seized the report as fake news and a hit piece against him.

They demanded to know how much of a spike was driven by West and Fuentes.

In response, Musk said the Mar-a-Lago dinner caused a “big spike.”

“Twitter will publish actual ‘hate speech’ (the same list the company has always used) later today and every week in the future,” he said.

Last night, however, Musk was pushed to the limit by Kanye West’s most recent anti-Semitic remarks.

West tweeted a swastika in a Star of David, claiming it would be his campaign slogan for 2024.

Musk had vowed to “turn the other cheek” after West and Fuentes appeared together on Alex Jones, but he banned the rapper last night for “inciting violence.”