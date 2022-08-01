Elon Musk is planning to build his own airport outside of Austin

Elon Musk reportedly plans to build an airport for himself and top executives at his companies outside of Austin.

Conceptual plans have been confirmed for the private airport, which would be somewhere east of Austin, near Bastrop, sources said.

The exact location and a possible timetable were not revealed by the publication.

In addition to serving as a place for private jets that transport Musk and his top executives, the airport could also be used for his businesses in other ways — several of which are present in the Lone Star State.

Elon Musk is reportedly planning to have a new private airport built near Austin, Texas. Pictured is the tech mogul’s 2015 Gulfstream jet parked at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport in Austin, Texas

Several of Musk’s companies, including Tesla (Giga Texas can be seen above) and the Boring Company, continue to have a presence in the Austin metropolitan area

Giga Texas itself spans 2,500 acres along the Colorado River in southeastern Travis County and is officially Tesla’s headquarters.

Last year, an entity associated with the Boring Company leadership captured 73 acres in northwest Bastrop, according to Austonia, and also relocated its headquarters to Pflugerville — a suburb of Austin in Travis County.

The address of The Boring Company is about three miles from the Austin Executive Airport.

That airport has a 6,025-foot runway and more than 130,000 square feet of communal hangar space, Austonia reports.

Tesla Motors CEO Elon Musk (above) speaks at the grand opening party of the Tesla Giga Texas production ‘Cyber ​​Rodeo’ in Austin, Texas, where he reportedly plans to build a private airport

Musk has been trying to ramp up production in the face of multiple challenges — mostly related to supply chain chaos and the impact of inflation on the raw materials going into the electric vehicles — so he likely has more trips to and from the Austin area. created

The SpaceX founder is currently traveling on a 2015 Gulfstream G650 but has reportedly ordered a new private jet set for delivery next year.

Austin-Bergstrom International Airport is located about five miles from Giga Texas.

“This factory is losing insane money right now,” Musk told members of the Tesla Owners Club in Silicon Valley in an interview with Giga Texas. “We should use a lot more cars from this factory instead of a very small number of cars.”

“Both factories in Berlin and Austin are huge money kilns at the moment. Okay? It’s really like a giant roaring sound, that’s the sound of money on fire,” he said.

Musk said Tesla’s Texas plant is producing a “small” number of cars because of challenges in boosting production of its new “4680” batteries and because tools to make its conventional 2170 batteries “are stuck in the port of China.”

Construction of a new private airport requires approval from both the Environmental Protection Agency and the Federal Aviation Administration.

Representatives of Musk did not respond to DailyMail.com’s request for comment prior to the publication of this story.

At a time of climate change, countless celebrities have come under fire for crossing America in their private jets that emit far more CO2 than the average American driving a car.

Pop star Taylor Swift was recently named the ‘biggest celebrity CO2 polluter of the year’ by a survey that found her private jet has made a staggering 170 flights since January.

The study Released Friday by UK digital marketing firm Yard is based on an analysis of private plane flights tracked by its automated flight tracker Famous jetsand found that Swift’s jet registered most of the package’s emissions.

In the new pollution rankings, Swift’s jet narrowly beat Floyd Mayweather’s for first place. Other notables in the top 10 include Jay Z, director Steven Spielberg, Kim Kardashian, Mark Wahlberg and Oprah Winfrey.

However, Swift’s rep told: rolling stone that all of her travels weren’t even hers, as she sometimes lent her Falcon 7X jet to other people: “It is absolutely wrong to attribute most or all of these trips to her.”

On Yard’s list of famous jet offenders, Musk wasn’t even in the top ten.

Meanwhile, US companies’ spending on private jets for their top executives for personal use hit a 10-year high last year as pandemic restrictions were eased.

Facebook parent company Meta and aerospace engineering company Lockheed Martin topped the charts, spending a whopping $1.6 million and $1.1 million respectively on private air travel for their chief executives Mark Zuckerberg and James Taiclet.

In 2021, S&P 500 companies spent a total of $33.8 million on private flights — a 35 percent increase from 2020 and the highest since 2012, according to data from ISS Corporate Solutions.

Private jets produce a significantly higher amount of harmful emissions per passenger than commercial flights, leading environmentalists to criticize their continued use by wealthy businessmen and executives.

It comes as Zuckerberg’s social media giant announced in 2020 that it aims to achieve a net-zero target for emissions caused by the company’s operations — including business travel — by 2030.