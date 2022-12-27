Elon Musk insists he was joking when he called the Putin ally’s tweets ‘epic’

Twitter CEO Elon Musk has woken up the internet after ‘amplifying’ ex-Russian President and Vladimir Putin ally Dmitry Medvedev’s insane Twitter thread, in which he predicts a US civil war and that the chief idiot will become president.

Tesla boss and billionaire wrote ‘Epic thread!’ in response to the 10 wacky predictions Medvedev has made for 2023.

The tweet, which has been viewed more than 15.5 million times and retweeted thousands of times on the social media platform, has drawn criticism, with many horrified by the reaction.

Musk is seen to clarify his position in another tweet five hours later, calling the predictions “absurd”, but was nonetheless criticized for his initial comment.

David Corn, the DC bureau chief of Mother Jones, an investigative news organization, described Musk as “despicable” after the controversial tweet.

“This is how @elonmusk responded to a thread by Dmitry Medvedev, a pro-Putin Ukraine war cheerleader who referred to Ukrainians as ‘cockroaches,'” he wrote.

In the thread, he predicts a US civil war in 2023 with Musk as president. Despicable that Musk amplifies this war criminal.

Corn goes on to write that Musk should educate himself before “legitimizing war criminals.”

“@elonmusk should read this before he spreads the tweets of a pro-Putin Russian official spouting genocidal rhetoric in support of the Ukraine war,” he said.

‘Is this Musk’s idea of ​​free speech? Legitimize war criminals.

The article shared by Corn from the Atlantic Council reports about when Medvedev compared Ukrainians to ‘cockroaches’.

‘In early November, he opined that Moscow was fighting ‘mad Nazi drug addicts’ in Ukraine, whose Western supporters had ‘saliva running down their chins due to degeneracy’, the article read.

‘Russia’s task, he declared, was to defeat the ‘supreme ruler of Hell, whatever name he uses: Satan, Lucifer or Iblis.’

Former Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull’s wife, Lucy Turnbull, also criticized Musk, questioning the motive for the tweet.

‘Are you a Russian agent/propagandist now? Why are you doing this?’ she asked.

One Twitter user said: “Another traitor siding with a drunken war criminal who has been working on America’s destruction.” This should work well with US investors.’

Another user posted a photoshopped photo of Musk in Russian military gear and said, “I expected no less.”

Five hours after his initial comment, Musk is seen to backtrack and clarify his position, calling the former Russian president’s predictions “absurd.”

“Those are definitely the most absurd predictions I’ve ever heard, while also showing a staggering lack of awareness about the progress of artificial intelligence and sustainable energy,” he said.

Medvedev started his list of predictions with oil prices for 2023 as the list moves towards bizarre claims.

Musk supporters were also seen defending him, many claiming it was an obvious and transparent joke.

“To all you keyboard warriors out there who can’t figure out Elon is trolling you need to get out there and get some fresh air,” one Twitter user said.

“Haha 100,” Musk responded.

Another user said: ‘I think you misunderstand someone saying something is epic, like a deal.

‘I think this is indeed an epic thread. The fact that someone of his stature thinks, or pretends to think, that this is going to come true is amazing. But I don’t agree with that.

He wrote: ‘The price of oil will rise to $150 per barrel, and the price of gas will exceed $5,000 per 1,000 cubic meters.’

His second prediction was that ‘the UK will rejoin the EU’ and ‘the EU will collapse after the UK returns; The euro will no longer be used as the former currency of the EU.”

He continued: “Poland and Hungary will occupy the western regions of the former Ukraine.”

His fifth prediction was that the “Fourth Reich” will be created, which will encompass the territory of Germany and its satellites, that is, Poland, the Baltic states, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, kyiv [sic] Republic and other marginalized.

Among his ten predictions for the coming year was the one that said ‘war will break out between France and the Fourth Reich’.

Europe will be divided, Poland will be partitioned in the process’ and ‘Northern Ireland will secede from the UK and join the Republic of Ireland’.

In early October this year, it was reported that Musk’s Starlink satellite internet will no longer be provided for free to Ukrainians and that his company SpaceX has apparently asked the Pentagon to pay for it.

Musk suggested that he would remove the free service after the Ukrainian ambassador was rude to him.

One of the richest men in the world, with a net worth of $141.8 billion according to Forbes The real-time billionaires list caused a furor among many Ukrainians earlier this month with a proposal to end Russia’s war in their country by asking Kyiv to cede territory gained by Moscow since its invasion in February.

That prompted Ukraine’s ambassador to Germany, Andrij Melnyk, to angrily fire back at him by telling him to “fuck off” after his proposal that Russia’s invasion of Ukraine could end, among other things, by formally allowing Russia to annex it. . Crimea.

Commenting on the latest development, Musk has said that he is “just following [the] recommendation’ of the Ukrainian ambassador.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov at a press conference in Moscow on November 8. He claimed that the West is trying to assassinate Vladimir Putin.

The latest criticisms of Lavrov and Medvedev paint the West as seeking a conflict with Russia.

In response, Ukraine said that it would find a way to keep Starlink running.

Musk’s face was also covered on a huge billboard in a Ukrainian city after he suggested that Russia should retain control of parts of the country to achieve peace and stop the threat of nuclear war.

Medvedev’s thread went on to predict that ‘civil war will break out in the US, California and Texas will become independent states as a result.

‘Texas and Mexico will form an allied state. Elon Musk will win the presidential elections in several states that, after the end of the new Civil War, will be handed over to the Republican Party.

He continued: ‘All the biggest stock markets and financial activity will leave the US and Europe and move to Asia.’

His tenth and final prediction for 2023 was that “the Bretton Woods system of monetary management will collapse, bringing down the IMF and the World Bank.” The euro and the dollar will cease to circulate as world reserve currencies. Instead, digital fiat currencies will be actively used.”

Signing off, Medvedev wrote: ‘Season’s greetings to all you Anglo friends and your happily grunting piglets!’

The list comes after the Kremlin’s foreign minister claimed the West is trying to assassinate Vladimir Putin.

Veteran foreign minister and Moscow hawk Lavrov told the state news agency TASS that “anonymous officials” in the Pentagon are openly plotting the assassination attempt on Putin.

“Washington is ahead of the others as some ‘anonymous Pentagon officials’ actually voiced threats to launch a ‘beheading attack’ against the Kremlin, which is in fact an assassination attempt threat on the Russian president,” he said.

He warned: “If someone really ponders such ideas, then that someone should think better about the possible consequences of such plans.”

“It seems they have shed all vestiges of respectability,” Lavrov said.