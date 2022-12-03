Sunday, December 4, 2022
US

Elon Musk has surprise meeting with President Macron in New Orleans

written by Jacky
Macron (left) and Musk had a surprise meeting in New Orleans

  • Musk and Macron met to discuss a number of things – including Twitter
  • The French president called on Musk to comply with European regulations
  • The politician said the new tech CEO has committed to the Christchurch Call
  • It is a political initiative created in 2019 to prevent people from using social media to organize and promote terrorism and extreme violence

By Claudia Aoraha, Senior Reporter for Dailymail.Com

published: 5:40 PM, December 3, 2022 | Updated: 5:42 PM, Dec 3, 2022

Elon Musk had a surprise meeting with French President Macron in New Orleans yesterday, where they discussed the billionaire’s commitment to moderating content on Twitter.

Macron said the pair had a “clear and sincere discussion” about how Twitter should make efforts “to comply with European regulations” around freedom of expression.

After the meeting, Musk said, “It was an honor to see you again. I look forward to exciting plans in France!’

The politician also told his followers that the new tech CEO has committed to the Christchurch Call – a political initiative to stop people from using social media to organize and promote terrorism and extreme violence.

Macron added: “Elon Musk has confirmed Twitter’s participation in the Christchurch Call. There is no room for terrorist and violent extremist content anywhere.”

