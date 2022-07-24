Elon Musk ‘had affair with Sergey Brin’s wife which led to their divorce’

Advertisement

Elon Musk had an affair with Google founder Sergey Brin’s wife last December, which was the catalyst for their divorce, it is alleged.

Friends of the couple told The Wall Street Journal on Sunday that Musk’s romance with Nicole Shanahan led the Google billionaire to file for divorce in January.

It’s unclear how long the romance lasted, but it happened the same month Musk welcomed a baby girl through a surrogate with his ex-girlfriend Grimes, and a month after he secretly welcomed twins with a former director of one of are companies.

He started dating current girlfriend Natasha Bassett in February.

Brin, the seventh richest man in the world with an estimated worth of $93 billion, filed for divorce in January, marking the start of one of the costliest splits in Silicon Valley history.

Sergey Brin filed for divorce in January, a month after his wife Nicole had an affair with Elon Musk. In January, Brin filed for divorce due to “irreconcilable differences” from his wife. He asked to seal the scroll

The reason for the divorce was not clear at the time.

He cited “irreconcilable differences” in divorce papers, but asked for the deed to be sealed to protect his young daughter.

The affair brought an abrupt end to Elon and Sergey’s long-standing friendship; in 2008, Sergey gave Tesla $500,000 in financing at the height of the financial crisis.

Elon has also spoken fondly of crashing at Sergey’s houses. Brin and Shanahan, 37, share a daughter, born in 2018.

Brin and Shanahan, who started dating in 2015, made their public debut as a couple at the 2016 Met Gala when they walked the red carpet together (pictured). Musk attended the event that year with his mother

The Google founder has asked for custody of her to be shared as part of the divorce settlements, which they are trying to keep private for fear their daughter is at risk of “harassment” or “kidnapping.”

Musk has not responded to the allegations.

He recently laughed about secretly conceiving twins with Neurolink director Shivon Zilis, and tweeted that he was repopulating the Earth with his many offspring.

Musk has five children with his first wife, Justine; twins Griffin and Xavier (who changed her name to Vivian and now identifies as female), and triplets Kai, Damian and Saxon.

Their first baby, a boy they named Nevada, died of SIDS in 2002 as a young infant.

In 2020, Musk and Grimes welcomed their first child together, a son they named X AE A-XII Musk. They broke up last September after becoming pregnant with their second child through a surrogate mother.

That child was born in December, but was kept a secret until March of this year.

Musk and his current girlfriend, 27-year-old Australian actress Natasha Bassett, were spotted together in the south of France in May. They reportedly started dating in February.

He’s not the only man in his family to make headlines recently with his fornication; earlier this month, Musk’s 76-year-old father Errol confirmed that he had welcomed a second daughter with his own stepdaughter, Jana Bezuidenhout.

Errol married Jana’s mother Heide Bezuidenhout in 1979 when Jana was four.

In 1997, Errol and Heidi divorced. In 2017, he stunned his family by announcing that Jana, now in her late twenties, was pregnant with his baby. She is now 35 and the couple no longer live together.