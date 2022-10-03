Elon Musk gets into Twitter spat with Ukrainian President Zelensky over war with Russia

Elon Musk has been embroiled in a Twitter spat with Ukrainian President Zelensky after claiming the country should remain “neutral” in the war against Russia – as a diplomat told him to “f*** off”.

Tesla’s CEO made a series of scathing remarks, claiming he only wanted ‘peace’ between the countries after Russia invaded Ukraine unprovoked eight months ago.

He argues that the peace deal should include a recognition that Crimea, which was illegally annexed by Russia in 2014, ‘is formally part of Russia.’

Crimea has been recognized as part of Ukraine by the US and other allies since Russia invaded and held a referendum.

The world’s richest man acknowledged the referendum was ‘dubious’ and quickly hit back to say it should be overseen by the UN or another ‘trusted entity’.

Billionaire Musk has faced huge backlash online, claiming his ‘peace’ deal is ‘highly likely to be the result’, adding ‘just a matter of how many die before then’.

Billionaire Elon Musk has faced a vicious backlash after publishing his views on how Russia’s invasion of Ukraine can come to a peaceful end

The Tesla boss’s posts struck a nerve, with diplomats and even Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky embroiled in the online dispute

Ukraine’s ambassador to Germany Andrij Melnyk, pictured, told Musk to “f*** off” in response to his series of tweets

Ukraine’s ambassador to Germany Andrij Melnyk slammed Musk and responded to his proposal online, saying “F*** off is my very diplomatic answer to you.”

‘The only result is that now no Ukrainians will buy your damn Tesla crap. So good luck to you.’

Musk posted a poll asking other Twitter users to weigh in on his proposal, in which he also said elections for annexed regions should be redone under UN supervision.

More than a million people voted in just four hours, with the result closer than his peace deal poll – where nearly two million voted in the same time frame.

His other ideas were that Crimea’s water supply is secured, but after thousands voted against them, he blamed a ‘bot attack’ for skewing the results.

President Volodymyr Zelensky hit back at the series of posts and created his own poll asking ‘Which Elon Musk do you like best? Someone who supports Ukraine or someone who supports Russia.’

Almost a million people responded, and the overwhelming majority voted for someone who supports Ukraine.

Musk told his supporters that he believed nuclear war was an “unlikely” but “possible” outcome.

He added: ‘Russia is doing partial mobilization. They go to full war mobilization if Crimea is in danger. Death on both sides will be devastating.

‘Russia has >3 times Ukraine’s population, so victory for Ukraine is unlikely in total war. If you care about the people of Ukraine, seek peace.’

President Volodymyr Zelensky hit back at the series of posts asking people if they preferred a Musk who supported Ukraine or Russia

Musk posted two polls on his Twitter account asking how the war could be ended ‘peacefully’

Ukrainian and Russian officials held peace talks at the beginning of the war, with Russians demanding that Ukraine remain ‘neutral’ and recognize Crimea as Russian.

Both of these proposals were identical to Musk’s, and their proposals also included ordering Ukraine to demilitarize.

But Ukrainian forces defended themselves against the invasion, meaning talks fell apart after they beat back Russian troops.

President Biden’s administration has also indicated that the war could end if Russia stopped the invasion and withdrew.

However, if Ukraine backed up, it would lead to Russia killing more Ukrainians and furthering their goal of taking over the country.

Russia has held fake referendums in four regions of Ukraine in the past week in an attempt to illegally annex them.

Last week, President Zelensky said there is no way to try to have productive talks with Vladimir Putin.

He said: ‘Russia’s implementation of the so-called Crimea scenario and another attempt to annex Ukrainian territory will mean that there is nothing to talk about with this president of Russia.’