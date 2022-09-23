Elon Musk ex girlfriend Grimes shows off larger looking pout

Grimes uploaded a new Instagram selfie to her 2.4 million fans on Friday, showing off a significantly larger-looking pout that could be the result of too much lip liner.

The musician, who previously dated Elon Musk, explained that she was considering getting a white ink tattoo on her face.

“I’m seriously considering getting a white ink tattoo on my face next week,” said the 34-year-old star.

New selfie: Grimes, 34, uploaded a new photo of herself to her Instagram main page on Friday, where she wondered if she should get a new tattoo

The mum of two, son X Æ A-12 and daughter Exa, who she shares with Elon, snapped a quick snap of herself posing for a close-up selfie.

She wore a light pink lipstick, which she lined heavily with a purple lip liner. Grimes also lined her eyes with a brown eyeshadow. A coat of black eyeliner helped make her green eyes pop.

Her hair was parted in the middle and smoothed into two separate braids that fell down in front of her shoulders.

Grimes, whose real name is Claire Elise Boucher, added a caption to the post telling her devoted fans that she thought it was “time” to get a face tattoo.

Previous tattoos: The musician already had a pattern of white ink tattoos covering her entire back

“R selfies are already obsolete,” she typed. “I’m seriously considering getting a white ink tattoo on my face next week. Any ideas?’

Grimes revealed she plans to get the white ink tattoo done maybe next week.

Social media users immediately jumped to the comment section to offer their own opinions and support.

One follower agreed, ‘it’s time’, while another user wrote, ‘you have a uniquely beautiful face, I hope the tattoo will only make it better!’

Last April, the talented songwriter shared a photo of her back covered in a fresh white ink tattoo, explaining that once healed, they will be “beautiful alien scars.”

Previous Relationship: Space engineer, Elon Musk and the singer, had previously dated and share two children; seen at the 2018 MET Gala

According to page six, Grimes had expressed an interest on her Instagram story in January in reaching the goal of having her entire body covered in the specific white ink tattoo.

She had written that she had been working towards a “long, slow attempt to get an entire alien body… completely covered in white ink.”

When we talk about fashion and expression, the Player Of Games singer declared, "Human and animal bodies are the most primary means of expression."

She added: ‘Body is probably the first canvas for ideas, before beings could even be self-conscious enough to have ideas. So I think style is important.’

‘Style Matters’: During an interview with Vogue, Grimes said that ‘Human and animal bodies are the primary means of expression’; seen at the MET Gala 2021

New Post: On her main Twitter page, the star gave a quick glimpse of her daughter, Exa or also known as Y, to her followers earlier this September in September.

Grimes previously dated SpaceX founder Elon Musk from 2018 to 2021, when it was announced that the two had split.

The couple welcomed a son in 2020 and a daughter shortly after in 2021. In conversation with Vanity Fair in March of her relationship with the Tesla CEO, she said, “There’s no real word for it.”

“I’d probably call him my boyfriend, but we’re very fluent. We live in separate houses. We are best friends. We see each other all the time. We just have our own thing and I don’t expect other people to understand,” she continued.

On her Twitter earlier this month in September, Grimes shared a rare photo of her daughter with the caption: “My daughter dances to techno over this copy of Nietzsche’s birth of tragedy—what a queen.”