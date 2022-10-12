Elon Musk denies he chatted with Russian President Vladimir Putin about war in Ukraine

Elon Musk brushed aside reports suggesting he had recently spoken to Russian President Vladimir Putin about the war in Ukraine.

“I only spoke to Putin once and that was about 18 months ago,” the 51-year-old billionaire tweeted Tuesday evening. “The subject was space.”

His comment comes after American political scientist Ian Bremmer, president of political consultancy Eurasia Group, claimed Musk had told him directly about his conversation with Putin last month. Bremmer initially declined to comment on Musk’s pushback, but later doubled down on his comments with a tweet.

“Elon Musk told me he spoke directly to Putin and the Kremlin about Ukraine. he also told me what the Kremlin’s red lines were,” he wrote.

“I have been writing my weekly newsletter about geopolitics for 24 years. I write honestly without fear or favor and this week’s update was no different,” continued Bremmer. “I have long admired musk as a unique and world-changing entrepreneur, which I have said publicly. he is not a geopolitical expert.”

The back-and-forth also comes days after Tesla’s CEO posed a question about how to resolve the war in Ukraine to his 107 million Twitter followers. He called the poll his “Ukraine-Russia peace plan,” which calls out demands Kremlin officials have repeatedly made in recent months, then offered his followers the opportunity to vote “yes” in support of his ideas or “no.”

“Re-run the elections of annexed regions under UN supervision. Russia will leave if it is the will of the people. Crimea is formally part of Russia, as it has been since 1783 (until Khrushchev’s mistake). Water supply to Crimea assured. Ukraine remains neutral,” Musk tweeted.

The social media activity caught the attention of several Ukrainian officials, who disagreed with his proposed plan.

“Fk off is my very diplomatic answer to you @ElonMusk,” Ukrainian diplomat Andrij Melnyk replied.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, meanwhile, responded with a poll of his own.

“Which @elonmusk do you like better?” his poll asked, offering voters a choice between a man who supports Russia or a man who supports Ukraine.

