Elon Musk claims Tesla’s fully autonomous self-driving cars will be available by the end of 2022 

Elon Musk, a man not known for thinking small, took the stage at an energy conference to announce his goals for the rest of the year.

The Tesla chief said he hopes his company’s self-driving cars will be “in wide release” in the US and Europe by the end of 2022.

Speaking at Norway’s Offshore Northern Seas 2022 yesterday, he claimed that the launch of the autonomous electric vehicles is subject to regulatory approval.

The billionaire also said he was focusing on the SpaceX Starship spacecraft, which had an orbital flight this summer that has now been postponed.

SpaceX received a permit for this flight from the US Federal Communications Commission earlier this month and is now targeting a six-month period starting September 1.

Musk told the audience, “The two technologies I’m focusing on, in an effort to ideally be ready by the end of the year, are to put our Starship into orbit…and then Tesla cars.” to do self-driving.

“Get self-driving cars widely released, at least in the US, and…possibly in Europe, subject to regulatory approval.”

The Full Self-Driving Capability package is available to retrofit to Tesla vehicles so they can steer, park and stop at traffic lights or signs. Pictured above, an employee drives a Tesla Model S hands-free on a highway in Amsterdam

WHAT WILL SELF-DRIVING CARS DO IN UK? Self-driving or self-driving cars are vehicles that can drive on the road without a human being in control. The technology relies on multiple remote-sensing cameras and lasers to navigate and spot vehicles, pedestrians and other obstacles. There are cars with some self-driving features, such as vehicles made by Tesla, already on UK roads, but they can only be driven under the supervision of a human.

The Full Self-Driving Capability package is available to retrofit to Tesla vehicles so they can steer, park and stop at traffic lights or signs.

This can currently be purchased for $12,000 (£10,222) or with a $199 (£169) monthly subscription, but will still require active driver supervision.

Musk wants his Tesla electric vehicles to be fully autonomous and capable of driving without a human occupant.

Earlier this month, the UK government announced plans to have cars, coaches and trucks with self-driving functions on motorways by 2023.

Only features like lane technology will be legal initially, with fully autonomous self-driving cars — where motorists can check emails or watch TV behind the wheel — not allowed until 2025.

This would enable the use of Automated Lane Keeping System (ALKS) technology, the most advanced car automation seen on UK roads to date.

When activated, the ALKS keeps the vehicle in its lane and monitors its movements for extended periods of time without the driver having to do anything.

However, the driver should be ready and able to resume control of the wheel within seconds if the vehicle requests it.

Different manufacturers all have their own systems, but in general it involves a forward-looking camera, usually behind the windshield, laser sensors, infrared sensors and radar sensors to detect if you are inadvertently drifting out of lane.

Elon Musk (pictured) wants his Tesla electric vehicles to be fully autonomous and capable of driving without human occupants on the road by the end of 2022

Meanwhile, the journey for Starship — a $216 million rocket chosen by NASA for the Artemis III moon landing missions — has had its share of hurdles.

Last month, his booster rocket went up in flames during a ground test – with footage of a fireball and a camera shaking from the explosion.

The booster was left standing during the incident, and Musk later said his team was investigating the damage.

Musk also said the problem was related to the “spin tests” of the 33 Raptor engines, powered by cryogenic liquid methane and liquid oxygen.

The spacecraft is designed as a reusable launch vehicle that could put humans on Mars in the future.

Last month, Starship’s booster rocket was engulfed in flames during a ground test – with footage showing a fireball and the camera shaking from the explosion

Speaking at the Offshore Northern Seas 2022 conference, Musk supported the continued use of oil and gas to sustain civilization.

However, he also stated that we need to develop more renewable energy sources that can take over.

The tech tycoon told reporters, “Realistically I think we need to use oil and gas in the short term or civilization will crumble.”

When asked whether Norway should continue to drill for oil and gas, Musk said: “I think some additional research is needed at this point.

‘One of the greatest challenges the world has ever faced is the transition to sustainable energy and a sustainable economy.

“That will take several decades.”

He said offshore wind power generation in the North Sea, combined with stationary battery packs, could become an important source of energy.

“It could be a strong, sustainable source of energy in the winter,” he said.