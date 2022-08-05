Elon Musk claims he was ‘randomly’ subjected to govt drug tests after smoking weed on Joe Rogan

Tesla billionaire Elon Musk told a podcast that he had to prove to the US federal government that he was not a drug addict after smoking marijuana in public on the Joe Rogan Show.

The world’s richest man came under a government microscope for “one puff” in September 2018, telling the Nelk Boys and John Shahidi it was “pretty crazy.”

But he pointed the finger at his rivals in the space industry for pushing the government to investigate him.

“I got a lot of criticism because it’s still federally illegal,” the tech titan said.

“Space X has contracts with the federal government, so our competitors were like ‘why don’t you do something, watch him smoke weed cheekily on Joe Rogan’s podcast’.”

“They tested me for everything.”

Musk had briefly tumbled Tesla stock after being filmed taking a marijuana and tobacco joint from Joe Rogan and taking a cautious puff while discussing Tesla’s plans for a plane.

Elon Musk also weighed in on the fate of basketball star Brittney Griner, who has been sentenced to nine years in a Russian penal colony for carrying hash oil vape cartridges in her luggage.

The video quickly went viral when one of the world’s richest and most influential men used drugs on camera.

While the drug is legal in California — where the incident took place — Musk’s one pull knocked billions of dollars off Tesla’s value, with shares plummeting more than nine percent.

Musk had to reassure investors and the public shortly afterwards that he was not “on weed.”

But he continued to show his support for marijuana users when he tweeted about the fate of basketball star Brittney Griner, who was recently sentenced to nine years in a Russian gulag for carrying hash oil cartridges in her luggage.

On the news that Joe Biden is willing to trade arms deal Viktor Bout for Griner, Musk wrote: “Maybe here too some people release for weed?”

He accompanied the tweet with a meme of a stunned man, captioning: “People in US in jail for weed as government trades a Russian war criminal to release a woman’s basketball player in prison for weed.” ‘

In 2020, the Tesla CEO tweeted: “Selling weed literally went from a major crime to a vital activity (open during pandemic) in much of America and yet many are still in prison. Not right, not right.’

He hasn’t always been a supporter of marijuana users, though, telling the New York Times for his puff of Rogan: “Weed isn’t good for productivity.”

“There’s a reason for the word ‘stoned,'” he told the outlet. “You just sit there like a stone on weeds.”

In addition to founding Tesla, with a market cap of nearly a trillion dollars, entrepreneur whiz Musk also founded SpaceX, which won the federal contract to take American astronauts into space after the retirement of the space shuttle.

Most recently, in January, the US government awarded Musk’s company a $102 million contract to transport military supplies and humanitarian aid around the world using a missile.

SpaceX images show the Falcon 9 launch of the Korea Lunar Pathfinder Orbiter (KPLO) to ballistic orbit around the moon from Cape Canaveral in Florida yesterday

Blue Origin sued NASA last fall over the loss of a $2.9 billion moon landing contract to SpaceX, with the US Federal Court of Claims ruling against Musk’s rival and prompting Musk to tweet a Judge Dredd meme

Some of SpaceX’s competitors include British aerospace company BAE Systems, United Launch Alliance and Blue Origin, founded by Musk’s personal rival to the world’s richest man, Jeff Bezos.

Blue Origin sued NASA for losing a $2.9 billion moon landing contract to SpaceX last fall, which they said was “unfair” and favored SpaceX.

US Federal Court of Claims rules against Musk’s rival.

Musk casually responded by tweeting a Judge Dredd meme and the caption, “You’ve been convicted!”

Bezos tweeted that it wasn’t the decision they wanted, but “we respect the court’s verdict” and wished NASA and SpaceX good luck.

The incident somewhat illustrates the mutual antipathy that exists between Musk and Bezos.

The weed rage was just one of countless scandals that constantly haunt the eccentric billionaire and make investors jittery.

His personal life is often the subject of tabloid gossip, with rumors of an affair with the wife of Google billionaire Sergey Brin.

And recent court documents revealed that the tech billionaire quietly had twins with one of his top executives in November, weeks before he welcomed a child with music star Grimes via surrogate.