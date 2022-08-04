Elon Musk blasted by ABC reporter after pieces from his SpaceX capsule left on Snowy Mountains field

Elon Musk has been publicly shamed on Twitter after pieces of his SpaceX capsule crash landed back on Earth, destroying the property of an Australian farmer.

Farmer Mick Miners, owner of property south of Jindabyne, in the Snowy Mountains region of NSW, was shocked this week to find pieces of space junk scattered across fields.

On Wednesday, ABC reporter Adriane Reardon called Musk, a billionaire through his Tesla and SpaceX ventures, on Twitter, urging him to clean up his mess.

Mrs. Reardon asked if anyone from Musk’s team came forward to pick up the debris that had fallen.

ABC reporter Adriane Reardon (left) called out Elon Musk (right) after pieces of space debris from his SpaceX spacecraft landed on farmland in NSW’s Snowy Mountains

On Tuesday, ABC reporter Adriane Reardon posted a statement on Twitter (pictured), asking if Elon Musk will take action

Farmer Mick Miners (pictured) discovered the huge chunk of space junk trapped in his property in the Snowy Mountains, south of Jindabyne

The ten-foot piece of junk — part of Musk’s SpaceX Crew-1 craft — was discovered with a spear in the ground after Mr Miners went to investigate a loud bang heard by his daughters.

Brad Tucker, a space expert at the Australian National University, told radio host Ben Fordham that he had been called to investigate the discovery.

“This is absolute space junk that was part of the SpaceX Crew-1 suitcase,” he said on Ben Fordham Live Monday morning.

“SpaceX has a capsule that takes people into space, but there’s a bottom part … so when the astronauts come back, they leave the bottom part in space before the capsule lands.”

Mr. Tucker said the part has been in orbit since November 2020 and began to come out of orbit.

“There was a plan to have it come to Earth and purposely hit the Earth’s atmosphere so that it would disintegrate and land in the ocean,” he said.

Large groups of people in southern NSW are known to have seen an explosion and heard the loud bang as it crashed into Mr Miners’ farm.

“We’ve seen most of the pieces land in the ocean, but some clearly didn’t, because this ten-foot piece was dug into the ground from space,” Mr. Tucker said.

He said the object landed far from Mr Miners’ home, which meant it took some time to actually locate it.

“From a distance it almost looks like a tree, like a burnt tree, and then you get closer and you realize, ‘Hey, that’s not right,'” Mr. Tucker said.

Australian National University space expert Brad Tucker confirmed it was part of Elon Musk’s SpaceX Crew-1 (pictured)

Mr Miners’ neighbor Jock also had a piece of space junk on his property.

“The Australian space agency is now dealing with it because there’s a legal protocol … so technically it’s still from SpaceX,” Tucker said.

“We’re assuming they don’t want it back because it was all about breaking into the ocean.

“Now if SpaceX says they want it back, then essentially they have to pay Mick and Jock to get it all back.

“But if they can keep it, they have options to give it to a museum or sell it on eBay.”

Mr. Tucker said there would be plenty of people willing to collect the space debris.

“They get a nice amount for all the effort they’ve put in,” he said.