Elon Musk bemoans reports that he had an affair with friend Sergey Brin’s wife

Elon Musk continued to express annoyance to the investigative editor of The Wall Street Journal on Monday, tweeting that he is trying to avoid the “supernova” attention on him in the wake of rumors that he was sleeping with the co-founder of Google’s wife.

Musk, 51, yesterday tweeted a photo of himself partying with Sergey Brin in an attempt to refute the paper’s bomb threat that Musk slept with Brin’s wife Nicole and was the catalyst for their divorce.

Commenting on Investigations Editor Michael Siconolfi, Musk shared the photo and long with pants and fire emojis in a playful reference to the childish saying “liar, liar, pants on fire.”

The CEO of billionaire Tesla continued to lament the coverage Monday night, tweeting: “The amount of attention for me has gone supernova, which super sucks. Unfortunately, even trivial articles about me generate a lot of clicks,” punctuated by a sad face emoticon.

“I will do my best to be head down focused on doing useful things for civilization,” he added.

Prior to the tweet, the Wall Street Journal said it stuck with its story, which claims Musk and Shanahan had a romantic relationship with Art Basel last December, and that it not only cooled Musk’s friendship with Sergey, but served as the catalyst for their separation.

“We are confident in our sourcing and we stand behind our reporting,” a newspaper spokesperson told DailyMail.com.

Musk’s photo shows him with Sergey and two other women. It’s unclear exactly where it was taken — Musk was last seen in Mykonos last week — but his jet flew Saturday from Austin, where he lives, to San Jose. It flew back to Austin last night and landed at 11pm last night.

Elon Musk tweeted this photo in response to a Wall Street Journal reporter on Monday after the paper claimed he and Sergey Brin were not talking to each other over Musk’s apparent affair with Brin’s wife.

Musk responded to Michael Siconolfi’s tweet praising newspaper reporters for the exclusive story Musk is now denying

He had previously denied the entire Journal report, which alleged that he slept with Shanahan at Art Basel in Miami last December.

Google founder Sergey filed for divorce in January, citing irreconcilable differences as the reason for their split.

The couple share a four-year-old daughter.

Neither Sergey nor his estranged wife Nicole have commented on the Journal’s claims.

Musk, however, has been in a Twitter frenzy, accusing the newspaper — which is owned by Rupert Murdoch’s News Corp. — of launching “hit pieces” against him throughout the year.

“WSJ should publish stories that really matter to their readers and have a solid factual basis, not random third-party rumors.

The character assassinations have hit a new level this year, but the articles are all nothing-citizens. I work crazy hours so there just isn’t much time for shenanigans.

Musk with Brin (far right) in the early 2000s. The Wall Street Journal claimed the “affair” brought an abrupt end to the Brins’ marriage

Musk’s Twitter defense: 51-year-old repeatedly denied allegations in Monday’s Wall Street Journal report

Musk denied the report from The Wall Street Journal, calling it “more shortseller fud.” The billionaire claimed the newspaper had been running “hit pieces” and “character assassination” on him all year round

Sergey Brin and Nicole Shanahan were shown on Lake Como last July. She said in January, when their divorce was announced: “I hope Sergey and I move forward with dignity, fairness and harmony for the sake of our child. And that’s what we’re both working towards.

Shanahan works for the firm Bia-Echo, an investment company that focuses on issues such as ‘reproductive longevity and equality’

“None of the key figures involved in these alleged misdeeds have even been interviewed!”

Nicole in the June 2021 issue of Silicon Valley

“The real problem here is that Michael Siconolfi lacks journalistic integrity.”

Siconolfi has not commented on Musk’s disdain for his journalism.

He did not write the piece about the alleged affair.

The article also claimed that Sergey sold all of his interests in Musk’s companies.

The pair have been friends for years, with Sergey giving Musk $500,000 in 2008 to help him fund Tesla at the height of the global financial crash.

He also loaned Musk the Google Party Plane for the Tesla CEO’s wedding to actress Talulah Riley in 2010.

Sergey and Nicole were married for four years before he filed for divorce in January. He is the eighth richest man in the world with a net worth of $95 billion.

Brin is said to have multiple stakes in Musk’s many companies, all of which he has instructed his assistants to sell.

As the divorce proceedings began in January, Nicole told Puck, “I hope Sergey and I move forward with dignity, honesty and harmony for the sake of our child.

“And that’s what we’re both working towards.”

She is a Stanford-educated attorney who works at the firm of Bio-Echa, an investment firm that puts money into projects such as enhancing “reproductive lifespan.”