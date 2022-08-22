Elon Musk announces Neuralink’s ‘show and tell’ event on Halloween

Elon Musk announced that his Neuralink is hosting a ‘show and tell’ progress event on October 31, which will be the first progress update since the world saw a brainwashed monkey play a video game with his mind in April 2021 – this animal later died during testing .

The biotech company is developing a brain-computer interface that it claims could one day make people hyperintelligent and make paralyzed people walk again.

Musk shared news of the Halloween event on Twitter, with no other details mentioned, but it follows rumors that Neuralink has offered to buy its rival Synchron, which recently completed the first brain chip in a human.

In April, Musk shared that Neuralink was coming along to begin human trials in late 2022, which could very well be what the billionaire has in store at its October presentation.

Scroll down for videos

The last Neuralink demonstration was in April 2021, which showed a monkey with a brain chip using its mind to play a video game

Neuralink showed its first progress update in August 2020 during a demonstration showing a pig with an early version of the brain chip.

The Three Little Pigs demo, as he called it, showed an animal named Gertrude with the brain implant. As she sniffed a pen, viewers saw her brain activity on a large screen.

“It’s like a Fitbit in your skull,” Musk said at the 2020 event.

“It goes right on your skull. I could have a Link right now and you wouldn’t know it. Maybe.’

Musk announced the event, but didn’t provide details on what the public will see

The first event, held in August 2020, featured a pig with the chip. It showed the pig’s neurons firing on a screen

Neuralink’s system consists of a computer chip attached to tiny flexible wires that are sewn into the brain by a ‘sewing machine-like’ robot.

The device picks up signals in the brain, which are then translated into motor controls.

After the first glimpse of the chip, Musk presented a monkey playing Pong with his mind in April 2021.

The brain computer interface was implanted in a nine-year-old macaque named Pager, who was first taught to play video games with a joystick.

The device in his brain recorded information about the neurons firing as he played the game and learned to predict the movements he would make.

When the Neuralink device was ready, the joystick was removed and the monkey was able to play the game of Pong purely with its brain computer interface.

Musk said on Twitter: “Soon our monkey will be on twitch & discord,” referring to the popular services where gamers stream their game for people watching at home.

Sadly, in February, it was revealed that Pager had passed away and the Physicians Committee for Responsible Medicine (PCRM) filed a complaint with the U.S. Department of Agriculture, alleging several animal cruelties involving Neuralink test monkeys between 2017 and 2020. .

Neuralink’s system consists of a computer chip attached to tiny flexible wires that are sewn into the brain by a ‘sewing machine-like’ robot. The device picks up signals in the brain, which are then translated into motor control

Pictured is the first prototype Musk has shared with the public. He showed this chip in August 2020

They claimed the macaques, housed in a University of California at Davis research facility, were subjected to experiments tantamount to torture, with evidence of skin rashes, self-mutilation and brain haemorrhage in documentation.

Concerns raised by PCRM in the complaint included an example of a monkey missing fingers and toes that may have been lost through ‘self-mutilation’.

Another is of a monkey with holes drilled into its skull to implant electrodes in its brain, and a third of one suffering from a brain haemorrhage.

Most of the monkeys had to be euthanized or died as a result of procedures, according to the indictment.

It’s not clear if the public will see the chip in another animal or if it could be the event everyone has been waiting for – the announcement of human trials.

Neuralink is reportedly seeking a deal with Synchron that successfully implanted a chip in a severely paralyzed ALS patient in July, four people who work or have worked at Neuralink told Reuters on Monday.

Reuters said it was not clear what a deal might look like or whether it would simply involve collaboration between the two companies.