Elon Musk and Twitter: How not to lead a business

Management gurus dig into why some CEOs crash and burn, while others take their companies to the moon.

It comes down to

The richest man in the world has bought Twitter and bends it to his will. But Elon Musk isn’t the only billionaire who has made a huge impact on society – they all have.

That’s why people are fascinated by the world’s best business leaders.

But is the media hype also to blame? Former CEO of the cryptocurrency exchange FTX, Sam Bankman-Fried, was also a media darling for years before his company’s collapse.

And what qualities make the difference between a successful CEO and a disastrous leader?

Host Steve Clemons chats with management guru Jeffrey Sonnenfeld, a professor of management at Yale University, and Vivek Wadhwa, a technology entrepreneur.