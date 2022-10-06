Elon Musk and Twitter could be hours away from a deal but trial remains on track

Elon Musk and Twitter are reportedly close to an agreement that would end their trial and pave the way for the $44 billion buyout of the billionaire, but the judge in the case says the trial is still ongoing. is on schedule.

A source familiar with the trial said the two sides could reach a deal to end their court battle as soon as possible Wednesday night, potentially saving Musk from an impeachment the next day.

Meanwhile, Apollo Global Management and Sixth Street, which were considering financially backing Musk’s acquisition, are no longer in talks with the billionaire entrepreneur, according to two sources familiar with the matter.

Musk, who is also chief executive officer of electric car maker Tesla, suggested Twitter late Monday to change course and abide by its April agreement to buy the company for $54.20 a share if Twitter sues. would drop him.

While both parties publicly say they agree on the high price, Twitter’s legal team has yet to accept the deal. The company probably hopes to use the threat of litigation to get rock-solid guarantees from the mercurial billionaire so that he will complete the merger.

“There is, of course, huge mistrust between the Musk and Twitter sides, given this nightmare soap opera since April,” Wedbush analyst Dan Ives wrote in a note.

On Wednesday, the judge in the case said neither side has asked for a postponement yet, adding that she was preparing for the looming trial, which is set to begin the week after.

Elon Musk and Twitter are reportedly close to an agreement that would end their lawsuit and pave the way for the $44 billion buyout of the billionaire

If the deal closes, Musk is expected to fire Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal (above) and name himself or a trusted person as the new head of the social media company.

“The parties have not filed a clause to suspend this action, nor has any party applied for suspension. I therefore continue to move forward to our trial, which begins October 17, 2022,” Chancellor Kathaleen McCormick, the judge of the Delaware’s Court of Chancery, wrote in a lawsuit.

Musk’s proposal to Twitter on Monday included a condition that the deal be closed pending receipt of the necessary debt financing.

Chancellor Kathaleen McCormick said on Wednesday the track will remain on track until the parties reach an agreement

The possible agreement to stop the trial would likely remove that condition, according to a Reuters source, who requested anonymity as the talks are confidential.

Musk’s contingency financing clause took on new relevance after a report that Apollo and Sixth Street are no longer in talks to help fund the buyout.

The two companies were not among the 18 equity investors named in a May SEC filing with a list of Musk’s backers, but had previously participated in talks about providing about $1 billion in financing for the deal.

Those talks have now ended, sources familiar with the matter told Reuters on Wednesday.

Musk has said he would fund the deal with his own cash, co-investors and bank financing, and it’s unclear what impact the Apollo and Sixth Street withdrawals could have on the structure of the deal.

The banks’ $12.5 billion in debt financing is rock solid, according to analyst Ives, who wrote that “the banks are essentially locked into this Twitter debt deal and we see no way out despite today’s very tough debt markets.”

“We continue to believe that the deal will move smoothly despite some late-night poker moves from the Twitter camp with the Delaware Court case around the corner,” he wrote in a note Wednesday night.

Twitter shares surged more than 20% on Tuesday after Musk renewed his offering

In court on Wednesday, Judge McCormick said neither Twitter nor Musk asked the court to suspend the case.

McCormick ruled on motions related to Twitter’s attempts to obtain messages, documents or statements that could be used as evidence in court in Delaware’s Chancery Court.

In her statement, McCormick said Musk’s side had failed to provide Twitter with copies of all the messages he’d exchanged about the buyout deal, and “probably” had some Slack posts deleted automatically.

“If defendants have deleted documents after having held a hold, then a remedy is indicated, but the correct remedy is unclear to me at this stage,” McCormick said in her ruling.

She added that she will postpone ruling on the case until after the trial, when she has “a better understanding of the case file.”

It follows many twists and turns in the saga, after Musk signed an agreement to buy Twitter on April 25, but then furiously tried to back out of the deal, citing the social media site’s problems with fake accounts, then reversed his stance. back again when a lawsuit loomed.

Twitter’s legal team and Musk’s lawyers informed the judge on Tuesday of their efforts to overcome mutual mistrust and find a process to close the deal.

A lawyer representing a proposed class action against Musk on behalf of Twitter shareholders wrote to McCormick to say Musk would have to make a “substantial down payment” in case he reneges on his commitment to close.

Twitter’s legal team and lawyers for Musk notified the judge on Tuesday of their efforts to overcome mutual mistrust and find a process to close the deal.

Musk would also have to pay interest for delays in closing the deal, according to lawyer Michael Hanrahan’s letter.

Musk is slated to be deposed on Thursday in Austin, Texas, and give Twitter leverage in negotiations to close the deal.

If the impeachment goes through, Musk will likely be sworn under oath over the wealth of private messages about the Twitter deal, which were revealed in the course of the lawsuit.

Musk canceled a statement in late September, out of concerns about a Twitter lawyer’s possible exposure to someone who later tested positive for COVID-19, according to a court made public on Wednesday.

Shares of Twitter closed 1.3 percent lower at $51.30 on Wednesday. The stock hit its highest level on Tuesday since Musk and Twitter agreed in April that he would buy the company for $54.20 a share.

Musk said in July that he walked away from the acquisition deal after discovering that Twitter had allegedly misled him about the number of fake accounts, among other claims.

Part of Musk’s case was based on accusations made by Twitter whistleblower Peiter “Mudge” Zatko that went public in August.

Twitter’s legal team wanted to investigate whether Quinn Emanuel attorney Alex Spiro, who led the case for Musk, communicated with the whistleblower as early as May.

Twitter lawyers suspected that Zatko sent an anonymous email to Spiro on May 6.

Claiming to be a former Twitter employee, the sender offered information about the company and suggested communicating in alternative ways.

Spiro said in a court filing Wednesday that he never read the email until Twitter brought it to his attention and it looked like someone looking for a job.

Spiro also said he was not aware of the existence of Zatko’s allegations before they went public on Aug. 23.