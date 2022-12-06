Elon fires Twitter’s general counsel James Baker

<!–

Twitter’s general counsel, James A. Baker, was fired Tuesday

Chief Twit Elon Musk has fired Twitter attorney James A. Baker, citing his alleged involvement in suppressing the release of internal documents about Twitter’s censorship of the Hunter Biden laptop scandal.

“In light of concerns about Baker’s potential role in suppressing information important to public dialogue, he has withdrawn from Twitter today,” Musk wrote in a tweet on Tuesday.

Musk added that Baker’s explanation of the events surrounding the laptop saga was “unconvincing.”

Journalist Matt Taibbi, who released the first set of internal files on the Hunter saga on Friday, claimed that Baker was fired in part for “screening the first set of ‘Twitter files’ – without the knowledge of new management.”

Also on Tuesday, Rep. James Comer, a Republican from Kentucky, wrote to Baker asking him to appear before the House Oversight Committee next year, when the GOP will take control of the House.

Before joining Twitter, Baker was a former FBI general counsel under Director James Comey, and played a key role in the saga surrounding the Bureau’s controversial investigation into possible collusion between Russia and Donald Trump’s campaign in 2016.

Baker’s departure from Twitter follows the release last week of internal documents showing he and other executives are discussing the company’s ban on a news report on Hunter’s October 2020 foreign business deals.

On Friday, journalist Matt Taibbi published the series of internal documents, calling them the “Twitter Files,” which included an exchange between Baker and former VP of Global Comms Brandon Borrman.

Borrman asks, regarding banning an article about Hunter Biden under Twitter’s “hacked materials” policy, “Can we truthfully argue that this is part of the policy?”

Baker responded and appeared to be arguing for the ban to be maintained, as “caution is warranted.”

In a new Twitter thread on Tuesday, Taibbi claimed that Baker was fired after he was caught “vetting” internal documents before they were released, and delaying the release of a second tranche of files to Taibbi and another journalist, Barry Weiss.

Taibbi wrote that “new management,” meaning Musk, was unaware of Baker’s role in reviewing the files before they were released.

Developing story, more to come.