Eloise Head from Fitwaffle reveals how to make ‘quick and easy’ mini Snickers cheesecakes

She covered the cakes with chocolate, peanuts, pieces of Snickers and caramel

The cheesecakes had a buttery cookie crust with a Snickers cheesecake filling?

Eloise Head, from London, shared the recipe on her popular Fitwaffle page

A dessert queen has revealed how she makes her mini Snickers cheesecakes

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

A popular foodie has revealed how to make her ‘super quick and easy’ mini Snicker cheesecakes.

Eloise Head, from London, is known online as Fitwaffle and shared the ‘delicious’ recipe in a video posted on Instagram.

She said the mini cakes have a buttery cookie base with a Snickers cheesecake filling and are drizzled with melted chocolate, Snickers chunks, crushed peanuts, and caramel sauce.

Scroll down for video

Popular foodie Eloise Head (pictured), from London, has shared her easy recipe for delicious mini Snickers cheesecakes

The mini cakes have a buttery biscuit base with a Snickers cheesecake filling and are drizzled with melted chocolate, Snickers chunks, ground peanuts and caramel sauce

For the base, the desert guru starts by grinding 150g of Digestive biscuits in a food processor and then blends the crumbs in a bowl with 60g of melted butter.

She adds cupcake wrappers to a muffin tin and distributes the base mix in each pressing down firmly.

Eloise whips 150ml of cold whipping cream until fluffy and has ‘stiff peaks’ in a separate bowl.

Eloise starts by mixing finely ground cookie crumbs with melted butter and adding a scoop of the base mix to the patties pressing them down firmly. Then she whips up some whipped cream

In the third bowl, she adds cream cheese, powdered sugar, and carnation caramel and whisks with an electric beater until combined.

The self-taught chef then folds the whipped cream until combined, as well as some Snickers chunks.

Eloise puts a generous scoop of the cheesecake mixture on each biscuit base and puts the baking sheet in the freezer for at least 30 minutes.

Eloise combines cream cheese, powdered sugar and caramel, folds in the whipped cream and Snickers chunks and adds a scoop of the mix on her bottoms before freezing for 30 minutes

To finish, the sweet tooth drizzles the frozen cake with melted chocolate, sprinkles with more Snickers chunks and crushed peanuts and an extra drizzle of caramel sauce

Her videos have been viewed over 1.6 million times with many fans eager to make the “mouth watering” treats for themselves

Finally, for the sweet tooth, drizzle the frozen pies with melted chocolate, sprinkle with more Snickers kibble and crushed peanuts, as well as an extra drizzle of caramel sauce.

Her videos have been viewed over 1.6 million times with many fans eager to make the “mouth watering” treats for themselves.

“Well, these look nothing short of incredible!” a follower wrote.

‘How UNREAL these look,’ exclaimed another, while a third said, ‘I made these, they were amazing.’