Ellume Limited voluntary administration: Biotech company and rapid antigen test giant goes under

An Australian biotech success story that “revoked a revolution in the way infectious diseases are diagnosed” has been voluntarily entered, despite being the first company Down Under to send rapid antigen tests to the US.

Brisbane-based company Ellume Limited announced on Thursday that it would place its Australian branch under administration to “find the best way to ensure the company’s viability”.

The US portion of the company, Ellume USA LLC, has not voluntarily entered management and will continue to operate as normal.

John Park and Joanne Dunn of FTI Consulting will handle the voluntary administration process.

“The trustees will try to maximize the chances of Ellume exiting the administration process in an orderly manner,” Mr Park said.

“The trustees intend to market the company on a business-as-usual basis while we conduct an independent assessment of the company’s financial position and continued viability.”

The company made $300 million in February 2021 when it struck a deal with the administration of US President Joe Biden to send 8.5 million rapid antigen tests (RATs) overseas.

But the company has had problems in recent years, including a massive recall in 2021 after the accuracy of its Covid at-home tests were called into question.

In November, Ellume Limited was forced to pull more than two million of its RATs off the shelves in the US after regulators found the tests occasionally gave false positives.

The US Food and Drug Administration order was a class I remember, the most severe level issued by the government agency.

Meanwhile, in October, Ellume recalled nearly 200,000 of its Covid home tests amid separate concerns that they could show false positives due to a recently identified manufacturing problem.

dr. Sean Parsons, CEO and founder of Ellume, said he was proud that the company had always been a pioneer of medical technology.

“We wanted to revolutionize the way infectious diseases are diagnosed,” he said.

“I am incredibly proud of Ellume’s achievements in an unprecedented, challenging and dynamic time.

“We are entering into a voluntary administration process for the Australian company to help determine the best way to secure and strengthen a future for Ellume.”

A creditors’ meeting will be held in mid-September.

Ellume Limited once had a valuation of over $500 million.

dr. Parsons previously spoke about how excited he was to get Ellume rapid antigen testing in the US when the country’s Food and Drug Administration gave it emergency approval.

“We’ve been developing this technology for ten years,” he said.

‘This is part of the puzzle. It does not replace masks and it certainly does not replace vaccines. It’s another piece of the answer puzzle to get America going again.’