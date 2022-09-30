Ellis Genge backs proposal for Superbowl-style half-time shows at Rugby World Cup

England prop Ellis Genge backed proposals for NFL-style halftime shows to revolutionize next year’s World Cup.

Genge has signed on to Jay Z’s Roc Nation agency, which played a key role in securing Rihanna as headlining act for the 2023 Super Bowl.

Rugby is desperate for a new audience and Roc Nation CEO Michael Yormark recently met with the World Cup organizing committee to discuss a ‘grand opening event’.

The NFL has made it a staple of the Superbowl to put on an extravagant show at halftime

England prop Ellis Genge believes rugby will win new fans if World Cup follows

The breaks in rugby matches traditionally last no longer than 15 minutes, but Genge believes the sport needs to be open-minded to embrace change.

“My friends only come to watch games because I play,” Genge said. ‘If you bring in an artist that they like, a lot more people come from that target group.

“The halftime is 15 minutes in rugby so they will do well to build a podium and get a star on and off during that time. But these are the challenges we need to think about and push through. We could possibly get more treatment during the rest and feel a little looser.

“It’s always been the same. That’s a problem with rugby. There are many things that have always been the same and that is why we need change.

Jay Z’s (right) Roc Nation agency signed up Genge, adding to their collection of stars

“If you’re afraid to change, you’ll get the same thing over and over. Why not hit the reset button?’

The English rugby club is currently struggling with an overcrowded playlist, with Genge unable to play in the game against Newcastle on Friday night due to load management. A slimmed-down playing calendar could improve the spectacle, he thinks.

“I guarantee 100 percent of the teams can take a beating over the weekend,” said Genge, speaking at the Leaders Week conference. “Everyone is in pain and it’s about who best overcomes it.

“Imagine the product you would get if you could put people to rest more effectively, put on halftime shows, make the matches more spectacular, and see people at their best, maybe every two weeks.”

The Bristol Bears star has called for rugby to ‘change’ and not cling to how things have been

Genge (right) spoke on the issue of the halftime shows at the Leaders Week conference

As the domestic club game struggles with an aging audience, Genge also believes the sport needs to further capitalize on the growing world of sports documentaries.

“I know what needs to change to make rugby look different,” Genge said.

“All my friends think it’s just chinos and blazers and to be honest it probably is now. My mom has never watched F1 in her life, but she watched Ride to survive and now she absolutely loves it. That’s a woman who grew up in Bristol, worked as a secretary for 15 years and never had anything to do with cars.

“You see the power that a well-produced documentary can have on anyone around the world. Domestically in the Premiership I think it would be brilliant. Everyone has to open up, including the coaches.’